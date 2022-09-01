Texas border officials made their biggest drug bust in 20 years when they pulled in nearly $12 million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes.

The drugs were seized last Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near the town of Laredo, 100 miles from San Antonio, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.

They discovered 1,935 packages containing nearly a ton (1,532.65 pounds) of alleged cocaine in the shipment after releasing the sniffer dogs and using a non-intrusive inspection system search.

The border town of Laredo, which shares the border with its Mexican counterpart Nuevo Laredo, is a hot spot of drug smuggling into the US.

Randy Howe, director of field operations for CBP’s Laredo field office, said: Fox news it was a “colossal, record-breaking attack.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the capture, which has an estimated street value of $11,818,400.

“This seizure is a great example of border surveillance and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” he added.

Last month, more than half a million dollars’ worth of cocaine was seized from a truck disguised as ‘juice’ trying to enter the US.

This bust was created at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge using the same methods of canine and non-intrusive inspection system research.

They discovered 38 packages containing 87 pounds of alleged cocaine in the tires of the trailer, worth an estimated $600,000, according to CBS.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illegal narcotics,” Flores said in a statement at the time.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our freight system remains secure while enabling legal trade.”

The largest drug bust ever by the CBP was made further north in the Port of Philadelphia in June 2029.

Port agents discovered nearly 20 tons of cocaine with a street value of an estimated $1.3 billion.

The container ship MSC Gayane had previously made stops in Peru, Colombia and the Bahamas en route from Chile to Europe.

According to recent data, customs officials have seized nearly 200,000 pounds of illegal narcotics since the beginning of the year.

The Non-Intrusive Inspection System (NII) System Examination is a method CBS uses to inspect cargo without opening it using large-scale X-ray and Gammaray imaging systems, as well as a variety of wearable and wearable technologies.

“NII technologies are seen as power multipliers that allow us to screen or examine a greater portion of the flow of commercial traffic while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade, freight and passengers,” CBS writes on its website.

While it is mostly used to detect drug smuggling on the southern border, it is also designed to detect materials that pose potential nuclear and radiological threats.

CBP currently has 309 large-scale NII systems deployed to and between U.S. ports of entry in freight transportation such as shipping containers, commercial trucks and railcars, as well as in private vehicles.