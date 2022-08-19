Texas mother returns home after more than a YEAR in hospital with COVID

A mother who nearly died battling COVID-19 was reunited at home with her three children for the first time this month after being treated in hospital for more than a year.

Jazmin Kirkland, 34, of Bells, Texas, spent months in an artificial coma and nearly a year on a ventilator as she fought for her life in multiple hospitals and acute care facilities.

When she returned home from Texoma Medical Center in Denison on August 9, 2022, her two-year-old son did not recognize her outside the hospital.

“He was one when I went to the hospital and he sees the hospital as my mother’s house,” Kirkland said. Good morning America. “He was confused. He didn’t recognize me because I wasn’t in my pajamas or hospital gown.’

The mother, whose older children are seven and ten, has only been able to see her children during FaceTime calls and hospital visits for the past year.

Kirkland told GMA she was healthy and had no pre-existing conditions when she tested positive for the virus while on a family vacation in South Carolina.

Her husband, Kody Kirkland, and their two youngest children had also contracted COVID-19. They had little to no symptoms, but she was having trouble breathing.

Kirkland didn’t even say goodbye to her children when she went to the emergency room in August 2021, thinking she would be given oxygen treatment and sent home.

She was immediately hospitalized and just days later was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) and on a ventilator as her condition worsened.

“I started praying and thought, ‘God, please don’t let me die… just wake me up. Let me be here for my kids and my husband,'” she said. “And I just texted my husband and I said, I love you. I promise I will keep fighting.”‘

Doctors at Texoma Medical Center — where she spent most of her hospital stay — placed her on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which removes carbon dioxide from the blood and supplies it with oxygen before sending it back to the body.

Kirkland was in a medically induced coma until about November. She was told she wouldn’t survive without a lung transplant, but she didn’t qualify for one. Doctors thought her antibodies would repel it.

‘I didn’t know what that meant, should I stay in the hospital? Won’t I be able to be with my children, see them and play and run with them?’ she remembered.

Kirkland’s lungs began to improve on the ECMO machine, which she was eventually removed in March — eight months after her hospitalization.

Brandon Davis, the ECMO program coordinator at Texoma Medical Center, told GMA that most patients spend two to four weeks on the machine, but she was on it for 188 days.

In July, Kirkland was able to breathe on her own for the first time in nearly a year after being taken off the ventilator. As she worked to rebuild her strength, she had to relearn how to do everything from walking to eating and drinking.

The mother will still be on oxygen and will receive nursing care and physical therapy while she is at home, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

She praised her husband for helping save her life, recalling how he advocated for her and refused to give up while she was in the hospital.

Kirkland said a nurse told her her husband refused to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order for her in the midst of her COVID-19 battle.

“She told me the story about it and she said, ‘Your family taught us a lot about not giving up and love and family because your family has fought so hard for you and never, ever gave up. die,” she shared. “I said, ‘That’s how we are.'”