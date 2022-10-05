Texas mom warns watching Hocus Pocus 2 could open gates of HELL into American homes

A Texas mom has warned American families that watching Hocus Pocus 2 could lead to evil spells in their homes — possibly even opening the gates of hell.

Jamie Gooch, 33, of Troy, has urged parents not to let their kids watch the PG-rated movie Hocus Pocus 2, which premiered on Disney+ September 30, to great anticipation, starring original star Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy All Returning.

“A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your children and in your house,” said the mother of three. KWTX.

Seemingly on the verge of tears, Gooch continued, “It hurts me, the thought of exposing our children to darkness.”

The family hasn’t celebrated Halloween in “four or five years,” Gooch revealed. She is a conservative Christian who runs a farm with her husband. They celebrate the harvest every year, but not Halloween itself.

In a Facebook post, which has since been made private, Gooch encouraged other moms to be the “gatekeepers of our homes,” saying she wanted to “sound the alarm” for the new film to “protect” children.

Jamie Gooch, 33, has railed against Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that watching the film could open the gates of hell and send demons into the homes of unsuspecting Americans

‘After all, the whole movie is based on harvesting the purity of children’s souls so that witches can live on… What happens when we watch these movies? What do we subject our mind to? What do we welcome in our families’ homes?’ she wondered in the Facebook post on September 26.

The Texan went on to say that the “truth” about witches and warlocks in the “satanic church” is that they “abuse and sacrifice children in their “spiritual rituals.”

Gooch believes that watching a movie about witches and spells can involve viewers in their evil deeds, even if it is fictional.

So before you hit play on the night of this movie’s premiere, ask yourself if not only your mind, but your kids’ minds, are strong enough to fend off the hypnosis and mesmerizing trance that will pass through your screen. come to help you. the desensitization of the evil to come in this world,” she wrote.

“Don’t fall victim to hell’s schemes.”

She went on to say that she was “trapped a few times” and had to endure “spiritual warfare” as a result.

The mom told KWTX that she’s personally seen things on TV “manifest in real life,” but didn’t elaborate on her past experiences with witchcraft.

Gooch, pictured with her husband and young children, has not celebrated Halloween in the past five years because she feared it would bring evil spirits into her Texas home

Hocus Pocus 2 premiered on Disney+ on September 30, to great anticipation. It’s a sequel to the 1993 cult classic, with Sarah Jessica Parker (left), Bette Midler (center), and Kathy Najimy (right) all reprising their roles as the evil Sanderson sisters.

“Everyone thinks it’s fake and harmless, but they can cast any kind of spell they want, anything can come through that TV screen to your house,” she told the local retailer.

She encouraged others to “take all the options” and “think things through” to make sure moms keep their kids safe.

Since the posting of the now viral monologue, Gooch has received a lot of criticism, but others have defended her.

“As I leaned closer to the Holy Ghost, I began to see things differently. Halloween was not just an innocent day anymore, but a very important day for modern witches and satanic sacrifices,” co-mother Krista Mainard wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“The innocent movie I ever saw wasn’t innocent anymore, because I remembered that the whole emphasis of the movie was to take the souls of children. What about my children?’

However, many found it uncanny fun to mock the two mothers, claiming they were “stupid,” “stupid,” and “bat crazy.”

Since the film’s release, Hocus Pocus 2 has captivated many Disney+ viewers.

The film, a sequel to the 1993 cult classic starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, has become the number one film to premiere on the streamer in the United States to date.

It tells the story of the three evil Sanderson sisters, witches murdered during the Salem Witchcraft Trials, reincarnated by a spellbook for revenge in modern-day Massachusetts.

The achievement is “based on hours watched domestically in the first three days” after its debut, according to Disney+’s announcement on Tuesday.

Fans have given the film the thumbs up after its release on Friday.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler reprise their roles as the diabolical Sarah, Mary and Winifred Sanderson in the spooky comedy.

In the new chapter, three young women light the black candle, taking the Sanderson sisters to modern-day Salem. The teens must figure out how to stop the witches, who try to eat children as if they were candy corn, from destroying the world.

The film received a 61 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn’t stopped die-hard fans from falling in love with the sinister sisters all over again.

The original film was released in July 1993 and was a box office flop, but eventually gained a loyal fan base when it was re-released in theaters during the Halloween season, and that base grew even more after the film hit TV screens. .

In an interview with CBS Sunday morningKathy Najimy, 65, said: “When it came on TV, it became more accessible to the whole family overnight, and the generations kept showing it.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, agreed: “What’s so great and feels so good is that the audience has become so diverse for this. People have integrated this into their lives – families and children and babysitters and grandparents and the LGBTQ plus community. It’s just remarkable.’

Bette Midler, 76, believes the message of joy will resonate with fans new and old, “and it’s so healthy…it’s even healthier than the last one.”