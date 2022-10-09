Texas mom jailed for murder of bed-ridden daughter with Down Syndrome after leaving youngster to die

<!–

A Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison for leaving her bedridden 7-year-old daughter with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy alone while going out.

Lauren Kay Dean pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday and received a life sentence plus 20 years for endangering a child over the death of daughter Jordynn Barrera in 2020.

On January 30, 2020, a complaint was filed against Dean alleging that the mother of three had left her children at home to go to a bar called Shades.

Police in Bay City, Texas went to Dean’s apartment shortly after to do a wellness check.

When the investigators spoke to Dean, she offered to let them in to show that the children were okay, but they found 7-year-old Jordynn dead. ABC13.

Jordynn required 24-hour care, including a feeding tube, and Dean was now found guilty of murdering her daughter by neglecting her needs.

Shades Nightclub in Bay City, Texas, where Lauren Kay Dean was the night her father died

Dean’s two other children, five years old and just three months old, were also found in the apartment.

Jordynn was a nonverbal child who had been diagnosed with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy early on.

Authorities also said the 7-year-old girl could only eat through a feeding tube.

Dean was arrested and jailed on charges of abandonment, endangering children and threatened bodily harm.

Dean pleaded guilty as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty and to avoid a jury trial on Oct. 5.

She pleaded for murder of a person under the age of 10 and three counts of child abandonment.