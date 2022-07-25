Texas mom Christina Powell, 39, is found dead in her car at a strip mall

Texas mother Christina Lee Powell has been found dead in her car parked in a comic book store three weeks after she disappeared on her way to work.

The 39-year-old was last seen leaving her home on July 5 at 10:34 a.m., after calling her legal assistant job to let them know she was late, friends and family say.

CCTV footage from the doorbell showed her running out the door to her legal job, and the police began a search for her three days later.

Her body was found Saturday night in her Nissan Rogue in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio, according to the New York Post. Her body had been “parked in the same location for about a week” before being discovered, police said Fox news.

A security guard “notices a foul odor,” according to the New York Post. He then found her body in the front seat and called 911.

There was no apparent trauma to Powell’s body, but her cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Police found her wallet in the vehicle and used her ID to identify her.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Mobley, broke the news on Facebook on July 25 after pleading with others to help find her daughter.

“My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, passed away,” she wrote. ‘ My heart is broken. Thank you for all your prayers.’

One of the pleas to find Christina Powell came from her mother Claudia, who asked on Facebook for help finding her daughter’s whereabouts.

Mobley placed her first call for help on July 23, saying her daughter left for work on July 5, leaving her cell phone behind.

“There have been no transactions on her credit cards or bank account,” Mobley wrote. “We have followed her route to work several times and there are no waters or signs of a crash along the way. We’re not even sure she’s on her way to work.”

Relatives of Powell told police she had an argument with one of her child’s fathers before she disappeared. However, investigators told Fox News that he is cooperating with the investigation and is not a person of interest.

