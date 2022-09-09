Texas Mom Chrissy Powell died from hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications says autopsy 

A Texas mother who was found dead in a parking lot for three weeks after terrifying doorbell footage filmed her leaving the house, dying of hyperthermia and alcohol-related complications, an autopsy has ruled.

Christina Lee Powell, 39, was last seen leaving her home on July 5 in a creepy 10:34 AM CCTV clip, after calling her paralegal job to let them know she was late.

But her body was found three weeks later by a security guard at a strip mall in San Antonio after she noticed a foul odor coming from a car that had “been in the same location for about a week.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the mother of two children died in an accident due to hyperthermia with complications from ethanol intoxication, Fox reports.

And the San Antonio Police Department said the investigation is now closed, adding, “We have found no evidence leading to a criminal investigation.”

During the estimated time authorities believe she was in the car, temperatures in San Antonio reached about 90F.

Powell’s body, which showed no obvious signs of trauma, was discovered in her Nissan Rogue at the Huebner Oaks Center – just a 10-minute drive from her home.

This image illustrates where Powell was last seen and where she was found

Footage from the doorbell of Powell’s house shows her briskly walking out the door shortly after 10:30 a.m., with a white bag under her shoulder.

But Powell appeared to have left her phone and smartwatch in the house, her friends say, as she rushed to work.

She also left vital medication behind. Police say Powell suffered from a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

No one has seen or heard from the young mother since that morning.

The shopping plaza where she was found is along the same stretch of highway as her job at Sanchez & Wilson, a law firm that handles cases like personal injury and unfair dismissal.

Their offices are an eight-minute drive from where Powell was found.

When overheating can be fatal: what is hyperthermia and how can you avoid it? Hyperthermia is the condition of having an abnormally high body temperature. The body overheats when it absorbs or generates more heat than it can release – sometimes with fatal consequences. The average body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit – and anything above 99 is considered too hot. Heat cramps, exhaustion, skin rashes, heat stress, and heat stroke are all types of illnesses associated with hyperthermia. Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that can cause problems with the brain and vital organs. People are especially prone to hyperthermia if they are dehydrated, exercise in hot weather, consume alcohol excessively, or have pre-existing health conditions. Blurred vision, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting are signs that you may have hypothermia. Keeping yourself hydrated and in cool areas when it’s hot can help prevent hypothermia.

Police found her wallet in the vehicle and used her ID to identify her.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Mobley, broke the news on Facebook on July 25 after pleading with others to help find her daughter.

She wrote: ‘My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, passed away. My heart is broken. Thank you for all your prayers.’

While Powell’s sister, Jennifer, wrote in a Facebook post, “I am heartbroken and heartbroken. This was not how I hoped and prayed that this would end. She will always be my sister and somehow with me.’

Jennifer’s message ended with the words, “Look at those friends who are having a hard time.”

The paralegal had two children, ages 12 and three. According to her Facebook page, Powell was from New Haven, Connecticut.

Powell’s mother placed her first call for help on July 23, saying her daughter left for work on July 5, leaving her cell phone and medicines behind.

“There have been no transactions on her credit cards or bank account,” Mobley wrote. “We have followed her route to work several times and there are no waters or signs of a crash along the way. We’re not even sure she’s on her way to work.”