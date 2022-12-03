Texas mom, aged 58, is killed while going to the post office to send a package to her daughter at college

<!–

A Texas mother-of-two has been killed after an SUV driven by an 84-year-old woman crashed into the front entrance of a post office, mowing her down.

Karen Keagen, 58, was in West Houston on Wednesday to mail a package to her daughter who was at the University of North Texas.

But the SUV slammed through the front entrance of the Westheimer Station site and pinned Keagen underneath, killing her.

Houston police believe the suspect was trying to park in a handicapped spot at the USPS facility.

She then stepped on her gas instead of her break and the car slammed through the front door before hitting an interior wall in the lobby, pinning Keagan.

ADA Sean Teare said, "We're going to turn every stone. We're going to look into everything involved to make sure it was exactly what it appears to be, a tragic accident."

ADA Sean Teare said, “We’re going to turn every stone. We’re going to look into everything involved to make sure it was exactly what it appears to be, a tragic accident.”

Click on 2 Houston however, reported that the driver is not expected to face charges in connection with the crash.

Coincidentally, she and Keagan lived in the same neighborhood.

Melody Celedon, Keagan’s daughter, spoke of her mother on Friday: “I just love her. She’s the best person I know. She is the one I talk to every day. Like I texted her about everything.”

Keagan spent the last five years of her life working at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, her local church

She feared that the victim was her mother, as she knew she was at the post office delivering mail to her sister Larissa at the time.

Larissa posted a tribute to Keagan on Facebook, writing, “If anyone actually knows me or my sister, you would know that our mother is our whole world, and we are hers.”

“The pain I feel from this is unlike anything I’ve ever felt before. I am heartbroken and have no words or even space to fully understand this.”

