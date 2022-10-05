Texas mayor forced to apologize after appearing to fall asleep during police officer’s funeral

A Texas mayor apologized after he was accused of falling asleep during a memorial service for a police officer who died in a tragic motorcycle accident last month.

In a photo posted on social media, Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s eyes are closed and his head is down, chin pulled to his chest, while other city officials around him are focused on the service held Monday.

Justin Berry, a senior officer in the Austin Police Department and member of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, posted the photo and claimed the mayor was sleeping.

Adler later apologized, but neither confirmed nor denied that he had fallen asleep.

“I would like to express my deepest apologies to Officer Martin’s family,” Adler said in a written statement to police. American statesman.

Officer Anthony ‘Tony’ Martin, who has been with the Austin Police Department since 2006, was killed in a motorcycle accident on September 23rd on his way home from working a night shift.

‘Officer Martin died 10 days ago and will forever be honored as a hero. This moment should be about him and his family, including his two daughters, whose words today pierced my heart as a father. I hold Officer Martin in the highest regard. May his memory be a blessing to his family and to the city he served.’

Adler issued his apology following backlash over the photo shared online by Justin Berry. Berry is one of 19 officers indicted earlier this year for their role in a 2020 protest spurred by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“If you want to detain and destroy a police department as their mayor, attend a highly respected officer’s funeral, don’t continue to disrespect that officer’s family, friends and other officers by falling asleep,” Berry tweeted.

Berry, who is also a former GOP Texas state representative candidate, said Fox News Digital that he thought he saw the mayor nod off during the service. He later received the photo, which he shared online.

‘It’s very disheartening to have the mayor of the city of Austin – who was one of the people who spearheaded all of the defunding of the Austin Police Department with a third of our budget, who voted to eliminate officer pay subsidies back in 2017 , which had a tremendous financial impact on our families — to continue down a path that just shows nothing but the utmost disrespect and contempt,” Berry told Fox News Digital.

There is already a rift between Adler and the Austin Police Department after Adler approved a resolution in 2020 that cuts $21 million from the department’s budget — which happened at the height of the movement to defund the police.

Funding was later restored, but has been blamed for low morale in the understaffed department, with more than 200 officer positions vacant and cadet training classes cancelled.

“We just had a massive survey done that showed how dissatisfied officers are with the city … and then, less than a week later, he’s doing this,” Berry said.

Last Thursday, Adler ordered a moment of silence at a City Council meeting.

He said he had spoken with the officer’s wife, Amberlee Martin, and offered her the city’s support.

“To the officer’s family, we grieve with you and the entire force for the loss of their colleague,” Adler said.

Thomas Villarreal, the president of the police union, told the Statesman that he reached out to Adler.

“Today’s memorial was a time to honor and pay respect to Officer Tony Martin and his family,” he said.

‘Unfortunately, the mayor’s actions distract from the underlying reasons for the commemoration. I have expressed my frustration directly to Steve and will address that issue at a later date. In the meantime, I ask everyone to please keep Tony’s family in your prayers.’

The Statesman reported that this is not the first uncomfortable moment involving Adler and a police officer’s family. Adler was asked by the family not to attend the funeral of Officer Andy Traylor, who died in a car accident in July 2021.