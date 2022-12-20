Texas man suspected of vandalizing LA menorah with swastika

By Taylor Romine and Jay Croft | CNN

A Texas man has been charged with vandalism with a hate crime charge after he allegedly vandalized a menorah in California and carved a Nazi symbol into the base, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Eric Brian King, 47, reportedly threw objects at a ten-foot menorah set up in the yard of a Beverly Hills home, authorities said. He is also accused of carving “a symbol related to the German Nazi regime” into the base, according to the prosecutor’s office.

CNN is looking for a lawyer for King.

“The ugliness of anti-Semitism has manifested itself in many ways in our community and across the country in recent weeks,” said prosecutor George Gascón. “I condemn it and we must make it clear that such hatred will not be tolerated.”

King is expected to be charged Tuesday, the district attorney’s office said.

Police responded at a private property in Beverly Hills at 8 p.m. PT Sunday after reports of a “suspect defacing a menorah,” the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a press release.

After taking a man into custody, police said surveillance video showed the suspect “throwing objects at a menorah” and carving Nazi symbols into the base of the menorah.

It is the latest anti-Semitic incident to make headlines in recent months.

In the Beverly Hill vandalism incident, King, a Dallas resident, was charged with felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said. According to online records, he was being held by the Beverly Hills Police Department on $20,000 bail.

“A despicable act like this will never be tolerated in our city,” Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said in a statement.

Recent series of anti-Semitic actions, statements

In November, police and federal authorities thwarted one possible attack at a synagogue in the New York area, where two men were arrested in connection with online threats.

Earlier in December, New York police arrested a man charged with firing a BB gun with a Jewish father and son who went shopping.

