Texas man shoots woman only to die himself when the bullet exits her neck and hits him in the leg

A Texas man was killed Saturday by a bullet from his own handgun when he shot a woman in the neck, only to leave the bullet and hit him in the leg.

Byron Redmon, 26, allegedly shot the unidentified woman in an apartment near the 2200 block of the Medical District in Dallas, Texas.

Police responded to a report of the shooting and found the apartment empty, but found a clear trail of blood leading to the street.

Minutes later, they received a call from the nearby Parkland Memorial hospital that both Redmon and the woman had been found in a car with serious gunshot wounds.

Redmon was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers have not yet released the identity or condition of the female gunshot victim.

It’s unclear if the couple knew each other or the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but Dallas police confirmed that an analysis of the apartment suggested the same bullet was responsible for the woman’s neck wound and Redmon’s fatal leg injury.

“The preliminary investigation at the apartment has determined that the man, Byron Redmon, 26, shot the adult female victim in the neck,” a police statement said.

“The bullet then went out and hit Redmon in the leg. Redmon died in the hospital.”

Facebook user Keyonnah Monae yesterday posted a tribute seemingly dedicated to Redmon, though it hasn’t been verified yet.

The tribute read: ‘You really hurt me with this Byron! I still can’t believe this is real! I’m just waiting for a notification that you’re going live so we can have another laugh… I know you don’t mean that, cousin!’

Bullets often change their trajectory when they hit a human body because a collision with organs and bones absorbs some of the bullet’s energy and can cause it to follow a slightly different course when exiting.

But low-caliber bullets, such as the widely used .22 caliber ammunition that are compatible with a range of pistols, rifles and other firearms, are known to bounce off the bone and “bounce” around the body — or change their trajectory significantly when the leaving.

Police said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and did not specify which firearm Redmon used in the shooting.

