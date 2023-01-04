Texas man, 21, arrested after kidnapping Bumble date for five days and sexually assaulting her

Mills also allegedly sexually assaulted her and starved her for five days

He used a ‘closed fist’ to punch her in the face and neck and when his hands got tired he used the handle of a screwdriver to continue the attack.

The victim claimed that “immediately” upon entering Mills’ home, he attempted to have sex with her and began violently beating her when she refused

She managed to leave the residence after Mills left to go see his father

He reportedly kept his Bumble date in his apartment for five days starting on December 24 until she escaped on December 29

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Texas man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman he met through the online dating app Bumble.

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Tomball, Texas — about 35 miles outside of Houston — was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with aggravated kidnapping after keeping an unknown woman in his apartment for five days.

The “severely assaulted” woman contacted police from his neighbor’s home on December 29 after she managed to escape from his Kuykendahl Road apartment when he left to visit his father. ABC 13 Houston reported.

Through further investigation, Harris County Officer Mark Herman was able to determine that the woman had been “held against her will” since Dec. 24, after Mills picked her up from her apartment and brought her back to his.

After arriving at the apartment, Mills “immediately” attempted to have sex with the woman, the indictment said, and after she “rejected the defendant’s sexual advances, he immediately began to physically assault her and did not allow her to leave the residence.” .

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Tomball, Texas was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with first-degree kidnapping

He reportedly held his Bumble date in his apartment for five days, starting on December 24 until she escaped on December 29. She managed to leave the residence after Mills left to visit his father (Photo: Mills in court)

He used a “closed fist” to punch her in the face and neck, and when he got tired, he “grabbed a screwdriver and hit her with the handle.”

Mills also allegedly starved his date for the entire five days.

As he left to go to his father’s house, the victim “gathered her clothes” and sought help from the neighbor, later identifying Mills to police through his driver’s license photo.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, Herman said. She left the residence with severe bruising over most of her body, bite marks and lacerations to both her throat and nose.

Mills was booked in Harris County Jail on $50,000 bail. He could be charged with additional counts after an investigation, Herman said.

He is currently under 24-hour house arrest and is not allowed to go near the victim, according to the terms of his bail, ABC 13 Houston said.

He was arrested (pictured) a day after the woman managed to escape. The victim claimed that “immediately” upon entering Mills’ home on the 24th, he attempted to have sex with her and began violently beating her when she refused

He used a ‘closed fist’ to punch her in the face and neck and when his hands got tired he used the handle of a screwdriver to continue the attack. Mills also allegedly sexually assaulted her and starved her for five days

His lawyer, Chris Denuna, said his client is “presumed innocent” at this point and said they are working on a defense after Mills appeared in court.

He must appear in court again in March.

Bumble said in a statement it was “shocked and saddened to hear about this horrible crime” and that Mills has been banned from the app.

“We have blocked this member as soon as we became aware of this situation and in accordance with our Community Guidelines. We also have a dedicated law enforcement team available to respond to law enforcement requests as needed.”