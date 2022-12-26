Texas high school student breaks Michael Phelps’ swimming record

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – A high school student in Texas is making waves after he broke the 400 meter individual medley record previously established by Olympian Michael Phelps.

Maximus Williamson, a sophomore at Keller High School near Fort Worth, competed in the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals meet on Dec. 9 in Austin. Williamson competed in the 15-16 national age group for the 400-meter individual medley, according to a statement.

Williamson completed the race in 3:39.83, breaking the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42:08.

“breaking 40 [seconds] it was a goal for me,” Williamson said in the statement. “I came so close to it last year… I think that’s what drove me the most.”

A namesake in competitive swimming, Phelps is also recognized as the most decorated Olympian of all time. He has won a collective 28 medals: 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.

Williamson broke the record while swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club. In addition to competing with the club, he also competes for the Keller High swim team and has won multiple medals and set multiple records, the statement added.

“Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don’t know how to swim know Phelps,” Keller High swim coach Jamie Shults said in the statement. “Breaking a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary achievement.”