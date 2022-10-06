Texas high school golf club marched out of practice session after spotting scantily-clad STRIPPERS

High school has been using the course for practice for two decades

The Avery Ranch golf course claimed they were unaware that “inappropriate actions would take place” when the tournament was booked

Tee off or t-shirt off?

The Vista Ridge High School golf team had to leave practice early and call their parents to pick them up at the Avery Ranch golf course in Austin, Texas, after seeing scantily clad strippers enjoying the holes Monday.

In a letter sent to the parents on Tuesday, obtained by Fox 7the school district admitted that the teens turned a blind eye when they showed up to practice and saw adults behaving “very inappropriately.”

“Unfortunately, our golfers did witness some lewd behavior,” the letter read. “The coach immediately canceled training and had all players contact their parents to pick them up.

“What happened yesterday is unacceptable and we will work closely with Avery Ranch to ensure this never happens again.”

Photos shared by a local reporter showed two women in crop tops and thongs walking the trail, with their unusual attire that outraged Vista Ridge staff.

The Vista Ridge High School golf team had to leave practice early and call their parents to pick them up at the Avery Ranch golf course in Austin, Texas, after seeing scantily clad strippers (pictured) enjoying the holes Monday.

A man was also seen sipping beer from a modified golf club while a scantily clad woman lay provocatively on a table full of alcohol below him

Photos circulating on social media show women in skimpy underwear and tight, tiny tops roaming the court freely. In other photos the women can be seen with hardly any strings and tennis shoes

Avery Ranch denied “being aware that these inappropriate actions would take place” when the gentlemen’s club, Yellow Rose, booked a tournament from noon to 5 p.m.

The Vista Ridge golf team has been practicing at the ranch for two decades and is said to have resumed training on Tuesday.

The school works closely with the ranch to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Yellow Rose for comment.

The men’s club hosted the event on Monday from 12 noon to 5 pm