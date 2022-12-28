Texas handyman shot to death at apartment complex ‘by resident who mistook him for a burglar’

A maintenance worker in Texas was fatally shot while checking pipes at an apartment complex when a resident mistakenly thought he was a burglar.

Cesar Montelongo, 53, was found injured on a resident’s balcony at Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive in Grand Prairie on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to the gunshot call around 6:00 p.m. and found Montelongo with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The loving husband and father leaves behind a wife and five children. Montelongo and his wife Candelaria had planned to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day. A GoFundMe The page was created to help with funeral expenses.

Police said Montelongo was checking multiple balconies in the complex for frozen or broken water lines after pipes ruptured due to the recent Arctic blast that hit the country.

A resident saw Montelongo on his balcony, believed the man was a burglar and shot him through a window, police said.

The resident was not arrested and has cooperated with detectives.

His son Montelongo Jr. spoke with WFAA about the heartbreak of losing his father just before his parents’ anniversary.

“My dad wasn’t trying to get in, he was just doing his job checking things out from the outside,” Montelongo Jr. said.

“And it’s sad that morning, the morning of the 24th, they went to have breakfast together because they knew everything would be closed for Christmas and then it didn’t make it to the anniversary,” Montelongo Jr. said.

We don’t know who the suspect is. We don’t know what state they were in. We only know that that happened,” he added.

‘My dad was a great man of faith. My mother is a great woman of faith. So, we’re just believing and trying to get through it.’

On a GoFundMe page created by his niece, Montelongo is described as a “caring and hard-working man.” He had raised more than $38,000 as of Tuesday night.

‘My uncle was murdered on Christmas Eve in a senseless act of violence while at his place of employment’, Kimberly Montelongo wrote.

“Today, on what was supposed to be his 29th marriage anniversary, he is grieved by his 5 children and his loving wife. My uncle was a caring and hard-working man who gave his whole life for his family. His devotion to the Lord gave him strength.’

No further details were released, but an investigation is underway. The case will be referred to the Tarrant County grand jury for review, police said.

Dr. Alex del Carmen, a criminologist with more than 25 years of experience, explained to the WFAA that there will be many things to consider about whether the shooter will face charges and stressed that it is not an open and shut case.

“It depends, Texas law is very clear, you can defend your property,” del Carmen said.

“The question is whether or not the threat was proportional to the response given in this case by a citizen, and that is the question that must be answered here.”