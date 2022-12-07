Texas Governor Abbott orders all state agencies to ban use of TikTok on government-issued devices

A growing number of states, including Texas, are banning the use of the short video app TikTok on government devices due to the likelihood that data from the app will be collected by the Chinese Communist Party.

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott became the latest state leader to ban use of the popular app, following Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina and Nebraska.

Abbott, a Republican, said“TikTok collects massive amounts of data from its users’ devices — including when, where, and how they conduct Internet activities — and provides this treasure trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government.”

The popular short video posting has about 85 million US users and has long been a source of concern to US intelligence officials, who believe China may be collecting US user data

While TikTok claimed it stores US data in the United States, the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees may have access to US data. It has also been reported that ByteDance planned to use TikTok location information to monitor individual US citizens,” Abbott continued.

He directed Texas state agencies to immediately ban officials and employees from using or downloading TikTok on any government-issued device, including cell phones, laptops, tablets, and any other internet-connected device.

Members of the US intelligence community have long feared that the Chinese regime could force TikTok to share US user data with the CCP.

Abbott’s statement follows a similar statement from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who asked the state’s Department of Administration to block access to the app on government devices.

“Protecting our state’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is essential to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our citizens and businesses,” he wrote in a statement. letter.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said in a statement press releasethat her state “shall have no part in the intelligence-gathering operations of nations that hate us.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan banned the app along with certain Russian-based platforms.

He said in one pronunciation“There is perhaps no greater threat to our personal safety and our national security than the cyber vulnerabilities that underpin our daily lives.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts blocked the app on all state devices in August 2020.

On Wednesday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita also filed initial lawsuits against TikTok for lying to users about China’s access to their information and for exposing children to inappropriately mature content.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said earlier this year that TikTok’s data collection “could be used for traditional espionage operations”

The Trump administration threatened to ban the app unless it was sold to a US company, citing potential threats to national security and privacy. President Biden was quick to reverse those efforts, but ordered a lengthy government review of apps owned by foreign governments and whether they pose a risk to American security.

The US military previously banned its members from using the app on government devices. However, TikTok continues to deny that its data collection practices are materially different from those of other social media apps.

“Maybe they should consider banning all social media apps from government phones,” said Michael Beckerman, the app’s head of public policy for North America.

In a statement, TikTok added, “The concerns behind these bans are largely fueled by misinformation about our company.”