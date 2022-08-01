Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invites NYC Mayor Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to southern border

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Democrat mayors of New York City and Washington DC on Monday inviting them to see the southwestern border crisis firsthand.

“As you know, our country’s southern border has become both a humanitarian and a security crisis,” Abbott wrote.

“This crisis was created by President Biden and requires immediate and decisive action that must be stopped.”

It comes after both NYC Mayor Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser appealed to the federal government for help dealing with an influx of migrants straining their cities’ dense urban infrastructure.

A majority of those asylum seekers were shuttled from Texas and Arizona to Washington, DC, because of new measures signed by the states’ Republican governors.

Both Democratic officials have blamed the movements for causing a “humanitarian crisis” in their cities.

“Your recent interest in this historic and avoidable crisis is a welcome development, especially since the President and his administration have shown no remorse for their actions, nor have they any desire to address the situation themselves,” Abbott told Adams and Bowser.

“As governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see for yourself the dire situation that is growing more urgent by the day, and to meet with local officials who, like you, realize that this matter deserves immediate federal action.” .’

He also urged them to publicly demand that President Joe Biden “secure the border and end this catastrophic crisis.”

“President Biden’s reckless open borders policies have created a dangerous environment not only for tens of millions of Texans, but for communities across the country, including your own,” the letter continues.

“I look forward to welcoming you to the Texas-Mexico border so you can witness this crisis for yourself. Please contact my office to make travel arrangements for your visits.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to the offices of Adams and Bowser for comment.

Adams declared a state of emergency across the city on Monday and called on the federal government to intervene as a large influx of migrants strains New York City’s reception system.

About 4,000 asylum seekers have come to NYC since May, the Adams office said.

“New York is a city of immigrants and we will always welcome newcomers with open arms. Over the past two months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in our city’s reception system,” Adams said in a statement.

He had already asked the Biden government for help at least last month.

Adams promised in Monday’s statement that he will “continue to work with federal and state partners to immediately obtain additional funding” to assist with the wave.

At a July 21 press conference on the matter, Adams called Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey “heartless” about their bussing orders.

Asylum seekers wait to be transported by US Customs and Border Protection agents after crossing the Rio Grande River into the US from Mexico, at Eagle Pass, Texas, US, July 26. Texas Governor Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey both signed orders giving migrants the opportunity to take free buses to Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Bowser said she had asked the National Guard for help in the nation’s capital during a recent interview on CBS News’ Face The Nation.

Like Adams, she also criticized Abbott and Ducey, accusing them of letting migrants board buses in the north.

“This is a very important issue. We have certainly called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses,” she said.

“We think it’s largely asylum seekers going to final destinations that aren’t Washington, DC. I worked with the White House to get FEMA to provide a grant to a local organization that provides services to people. I’m afraid they’ll be tempted into rural bus trips when their final destination is all over the United States of America.’

The number of encounters with asylum seekers at the southwestern land border reached a record high of 240,991 in May, before falling to 207,416 cases in June.