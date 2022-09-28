Texas girl, 12, who shot her father, 38, in the stomach dies after turning the gun on herself

You know what happened? Send an email to emma.james@mailonline.com

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A schoolgirl who shot her father as part of a pre-planned murder pact she made with her friend has died after shooting herself in the head.

The 12-year-old girl died on September 22, two days after shooting her 38-year-old father in the stomach at their home in Waterford, Texas.

He has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery according to authorities.

Police confirmed that the girl and her friend, 12, from Lufkin, had spent weeks plotting to kill their families and pets before leaving for Georgia.

The Waterford girl ended up pointing the gun at herself in the middle of the street after opening fire on her father.

She was discovered by officers with a gun under her, with her cause of death listed as suicide.

The second 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The two girls spent weeks plotting to kill their families, and their pets, before leaving for Georgia together.

A spokesperson for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said, “The 12-year-old girl involved in the shooting in northwest Parker County on September 20, 2022, succumbed to her injuries on September 22 at a local hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death to be suicide by gunshot wound to the head.

His father, who was the victim of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was recently released from hospital and is expected to recover.

“The second 12-year-old girl from Lufkin, who sheriff’s investigators believe was involved in planning the shooting, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.”

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about 30 miles west of Fort Worth.

Both father and daughter were airlifted to hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead two days later.

Cops said they responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. last Tuesday in Weatherford, Texas, a small town about 30 miles west of Fort Worth.

She had planned to drive 230 miles to Lufkin to pick up her friend before the couple began their escapade.

It is not clear why the girls wanted to kill their families and flee.

‘It doesn’t matter if you live in a small town or a big city. Unfortunately, things like this can happen,’ Lufkin director of communications Jessica Pebsworth said.

“I will say that this case is definitely a time to remind parents that it’s really important to know who your kids are friends with, whether it’s in the classroom, on social media apps, Snapchat, TikTok, and then also on gaming platforms. “.

Police said they did not release the girls’ names because of their age and did not release the name of the injured father to protect the children.