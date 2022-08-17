Texas Flip N Move personality Randy Martin has died at 65 following battle with liver cancer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Randy Martin of the Texas Flip N Move series has passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

The passing of Martin, who was known as “The Lone Wolf” in the home renovation series, was announced on Wednesday in a statement about his death. facebook page, accompanied by a slideshow of images.

“We are heartbroken to inform you that Randy passed away early this morning,” the statement read. “Please pray for his wife and family as they get through this difficult time. You will be greatly missed.’

The latest: Randy Martin of the Texas Flip N Move series has died aged 65 after battling cancer

Martin’s wife Judy has confirmed that… TMZ that she was by his side when he died at his home. She said Martin was diagnosed with liver cancer last May.

His Texas Flip N Move colleague Donna Snow, of the Snow Sisters, told the outlet that she had recently visited Martin and that he “looked rather frail and in poor health.”

Martin was a regular on the series, which aired on the DIY Network. The premise of the show saw house fins buy and renovate houses, which were then auctioned off.

A number of fans shared their condolences to Martin’s family on the Facebook announcement of his passing.

The passing of Martin, who was known as “The Lone Wolf” in the home renovation series, was announced in a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Martin’s wife Judy confirmed to TMZ that she was by his side when he died at his home

Martin was diagnosed with liver cancer last May, his wife said

The beloved TV personality was featured in a throwback shot on his Facebook page

“I’m sorry to hear this,” one user wrote. My husband and I loved watching him on Texas Flip and Move. He broke us up and felt like family. Prayer for his family and friends.’

Another person wrote: ‘He was a gem and could make you laugh. Sorry to hear this, thoughts and prayers for his family and friends. May he rest in peace. God bless.’

One user said: ‘My condolences to his family. I so enjoyed him at Texas flip. The world has lost a good man, but heaven has gained an angel.’

Martin leaves behind his wife Judy, children and grandchildren.