Texas flight attendant pleads guilty to smuggling fentanyl across state lines

A Dallas flight attendant has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after she was caught smuggling fentanyl attached to her abdomen at San Diego International Airport.

Terese L. White, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting she abused her privileges as a flight attendant to pass Transportation Security Administration checkpoints to smuggle the deadly drug.

White admitted in early October that while off duty, he flew from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to San Diego International Airport.

Terese White, 41, was on her way to catch a scheduled flight to Boston when she was caught with 3.3 pounds of fentanyl attached to her abdomen.

He then returned to the California airport to catch a scheduled flight to Boston, Massachusetts, when he attempted to bypass a TSA check by using the queue of known crew members.

Despite being in line in the known queue, she was selected for regular screening anyway, which is when TSA officers discovered she had concealed packages taped to her abdomen.

She turned on the metal detector and was sent to a body scanner.

Inside a private screening room, an item strapped to his body was removed.

He initially told police the package was “not what you think”, claiming it was a weight loss device he received from a colleague.

According to the Justice Department, the packages contained more than three pounds of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and has been a leading cause of death among overdosing Americans for several years.

White was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. She was promptly fired by the company she worked for, which provided pilots and flight attendants to major airlines.

Following her guilty plea, White is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2023 by US District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo.

Her actions could land her behind bars for up to 20 years.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe said: “Drug traffickers use the air, land and sea for personal gain, endangering people’s lives.”

“We will continue the great work with our partners to bring traffickers to justice and keep our community safe.”

Fentanyl is frequently mixed with cocaine and other stimulants and is unknowingly used by recreational drug users.

As the number of US deaths linked to synthetic opioids rose to 70,000 last year, public health officials continue to sound the alarm about the extremely potent nature of fentanyl.

Last year, fentanyl was a factor in 55 percent of overdose deaths in the US. Within the 12-17 age group, 92 percent of those who suffered a fatal overdose tested positive for fentanyl.

Fentanyl is the main substance fueling the drug crisis in the United States. It is primarily used as a powerful cutting agent, which drug dealers use to mix everything from cocaine and Xanax to Percocet.

A record 107,622 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, a new record and a 15 percent increase from the previous year. The number is projected to increase again in 2022.

Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, were the cause of more than 70 percent of those deaths.

More Americans died from fentanyl overdoses last year than in the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam combined.