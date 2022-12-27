Texas father of two shot to death by a group of men over a fight over a $500 repair bill

Casillas was reportedly going to use the money to finish buying Christmas presents for his two- and three-year-old daughters.

The deadly dispute allegedly stemmed from a $500 repair bill for services Casillas had performed on the client’s truck.

Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was fatally shot in the head days before Christmas in Houston, Texas.

His sister told a local ABC affiliate that witnesses informed him that he had had an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired.

The client, who has not yet been identified, reportedly showed up at Casillas’ body shop with a group of five men and refused to pay the money he owed.

The situation escalated and Casillas finally told the client to just get in his truck and drive away.

But, the confrontation turned violent and Casillas ran off.

Sandy Casillas, Luis’s sister, told the outlet that her brother “checked out all the side businesses he could.”

They shot him in the head. (Point blank. They put him on his knees and shot him in the head,” he said.

Sandy said her brother pleaded for his life, telling the criminal group: ‘I have a family, just take what you want.’ But her pleas were ignored.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” she said.

He died in hospital, leaving behind a young wife and two daughters, ages two and three.

Reunited at the crime scene days later, Sandy declared: ‘I’m damned if I let this case go cold. My brother will get justice from him.

“You don’t do that to any human being,” Sandy said through tears. That is not done to animals. How do you do that to my brother?

“What they did is not fair and if you are the mother of those six individuals, at least be good enough to give up your child,” she said.

The young father’s daughters, who do not fully understand what happened, opened Christmas presents this Sunday without their father

Memorial flowers and gifts were placed in the back parking lot of a Houston business where Casillas was shot dead two days before Christmas.

Investigators are currently looking into the incident and hope to track down footage of the shooting.

No suspects have yet been identified, but the family has told the law enforcement officer who they believe is responsible and has shared their information with police.

Sandy said he believed the sic suspects are younger men, though Houston police have not released an official description of the suspect or his vehicles.

Casillas had already bought several Christmas gifts for his young family and planned to use the $500 to finish buying gifts for his daughters.

The family will hold a funeral for Casillas on Thursday.