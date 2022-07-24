Texas dog owner arrested after his seven pit bulls mauled man, 71, to death as he walked to store

A Texas dog owner finds himself in hot water after his seven pit bulls mauled a 71-year-old man as he walked to a store — an incident in which the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Security footage of the attack, which took place in Fresno earlier this month, shows Freddy Garcia just before he was mauled by the pack of dogs.

A few seconds later, the video shows the dogs running after the senior, who, according to police, was walking to his neighborhood supermarket.

What followed was an attack so brutal that Garcia, a longtime resident of the area, was on the brink of death — with first responders forced to helicopter the man to a hospital in nearby Houston, where he would die. from his injuries.

The dogs — all determined to be pit bull mixes — were at first thought to be stray dogs, but police soon discovered they belonged to 47-year-old Samuel Cartwright, who lived near Garcia.

Footage shows officers leading the dogs from a property owned by a Cartwright Thursday family member, while the mutts growl and attempt to attack their captors before being locked up and taken to animal shelters.

Their owner has since been arrested after the dogs were found on the property of a family member who claimed they were stray dogs.

He is charged with a dog attack resulting in death – a second-degree felony for which he could spend 20 years in prison. His bail is set at $100,000.

Scroll down for video:

Pit bulls mauled 71-year-old Freddy Garcia to death as he walked to his convenience store in Fresno on Monday — an incident in which he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later died

Their owner, Samuel Cartwright, has since been arrested after the dogs were found on the property of a family member who claimed they were stray dogs. He is charged with a dog attack resulting in death – a second-degree felony for which he could spend 20 years in prison

Footage shows officers leading the dogs from a property belonging to a Cartwright relative on Tuesday – two days before the suspect’s arrest – as the mutts growl and attempt to attack their captors before being locked up and taken to animal control.

The incident took place on Monday – and police say Garcia did nothing to provoke the pit bulls, who were released and away from Cartwright’s property when the attack unfolded.

All seven were seized on Tuesday, two days after the suspect’s arrest. Police eventually determined the dogs were his after they retrieved at least one of the dogs from the property of Joey Cartwright, who also lives in Fresno.

After being confronted by police, Joey Cartwright is said to have told police the dogs were stray dogs, police said after the arrest — a claim they ultimately deemed false during their investigation.

It’s not clear whether Joey Cartwright will be charged with obstructing a police investigation, but police said he was related to the suspect.

It is also not yet clear whether the dogs will be euthanized. Texas law, however, suggests that the dogs are likely to be considered dangerous and put to death.

Security footage of the attack, which took place in Fresno earlier this month, shows Freddy Garcia just before he was mauled by the pack of dogs.

All seven dogs were seized on Tuesday. Police eventually determined the dogs were the suspect’s after collecting them from the property of Joey Cartwright, who also lives in Fresno.

It is not yet clear whether the dogs will be culled for the attack, which police say was unprovoked. However, Texas law suggests the dogs are likely to be put to death

The attack has left Garcia’s family members beside themselves, questioning whether the incident could have been prevented.

His brother, Jorge Garcia, told a local retailer through a translator: “In reality, I cannot understand how accidents like this happen. As for him, not he or anyone deserves a death like this.’

He added: “I’m more comfortable that at least these animals won’t hurt anyone else, and I hope this doesn’t happen anywhere else.”

Police also expressed regret at the incident, which has left residents fearing for their own safety, in a neighborhood where flea dogs are apparently commonplace.

His brother, Jorge Garcia, said through a translator: “In reality, I cannot understand how accidents like this happen. With regard to him, he or anyone deserves a death like this’

“This devastating tragedy did not have to happen,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a statement. “My deepest condolences to the Garcia family and their neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia.”

He added: “Special thanks go to our representatives, the director of Fort Bend Animal Services, Rene Vasquez, and the District Attorney of Fort Bend, Brian Middleton, for the collaborative work to capture and arrest the dogs. ‘

Cartwright is currently being held in the Fort Bend County Jail for the felony, for which he faces between two and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

His bail is set at $100,000.