A Texas boy was arrested by the Nebraska Police Department a day after he disappeared with his mother – with the body of a woman in the trunk that was feared to be that of his missing parent.

Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, was found Friday in Aurora, Nebraska — nearly 850 miles from where he disappeared — after leading police in a chase that ended in a crash with his car.

The body of a woman was found in the trunk of his Mazda sedan.

Police have yet to formally identify the remains, but sources have said so ABC 13 the remains found in the car belong to Roenz’ mother Michelle Roenz, 49.

Tyler, who was in high school, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island in serious condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HCSO Homicide detectives are working with other local authorities and have not yet confirmed the identity of the remains.

A cause of death for Michelle also remains unclear, and police have yet to say whether they plan to charge Roenz for his mother’s murder.

The teen and his mother went missing around noon on Thursday near their home on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble.

The Nebraska state police were able to locate the teen by identifying the black four-door Mazda Texas police, reported being last seen.

Michelle was quite active on her Facebook page, plugging in several rescue animals and encouraging others to adopt available pets.

She lived with her husband, Tyler, and his older sister.

Police have yet to say if there were any domestic problems within the family, and what could have led to Roenz’s disappearance, as well as the death of his mother.

It is not known why the couple left for Nebraska or why he may have killed his mother

The family has not spoken publicly about the disappearance or the unidentified body

They were last seen at their home in Humble, Texas, (pictured) before disappearing on Thursday