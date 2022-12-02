Texas attorney was found dead after he attempted to shoot ex-girlfriend

The Texas lawyer who was caught on video pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend at the bar where she worked was found dead at his home on Wednesday.

Gavin Rush, 41, was discovered by officers who had visited the Lyndhurst Street property to conduct a welfare check.

It is not clear if he died by suicide, but a police spokesman told DailyMail.com that his death “is not considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.”

Rush was arrested on November 26 after allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend at The Anderson Mill Pub before customers wrestled him to the ground.

He was released on bail from the Travis County Jail two days later after posting only $4,000 of the required $40,000 bail — despite a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence.

Rush had also been charged with sexual assault/family violence against another woman in 2017, though the case was ultimately dismissed.

It is alleged that the former lawyer, who has a history of domestic violence and self-destructive behavior, snapped last week after learning his ex-girlfriend didn’t want to get back together.

His ex, who has not been identified, told police the pair had been together for three years and they broke up about a month before the shooting.

She said her ex had tried to win her back and threatened to harm herself after learning she had moved on and was with someone new.

Gavin Rush, 41, reportedly snapped after learning his ex had moved on. His ex-girlfriend, who was not identified, told police the couple had been together for three years and she broke up about a month ago. She said her ex had tried to rekindle their relationship and threatened to harm herself after learning she had moved on with someone new

Gavin Rush, 41, was discovered at his home in the 13500 block of Lyndhurst Street at around 4.24pm on Wednesday after police carried out a welfare check

At around 11:30pm on Saturday, Rush walked into The Anderson Mill Pub (pictured) in Austin to confront his ex, for allegedly not speaking to him, before he reportedly fired three shots. Two customers at the bar tackled Rush to the ground. During the struggle, Rush placed the gun under his chin and attempted to shoot himself, a police statement said

The woman said she and her ex texted several days before she stopped responding. According to police, one of the texts she sent him said she was at work and couldn’t be disturbed.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rush walked into Austin’s Anderson Mill Pub to confront her. He placed a small leather bag on the table – the contents have not been revealed – and then asked his former love if he could talk to her.

“So you’re just not going to talk to me,” Rush said, according to court documents.

When she answered “no,” gunfire erupted.

Rather, Rush would have pulled a gun with a laser sight attached and centered it on her chest fire three shots.

One of the bullets hit one of the mirrors in the bar not far from where she was standing, but remarkably no one was hurt.

Shocking surveillance footage shows two men sitting at the bar knocking Rush to the ground.

During the struggle, the spurned lover attempted to shoot himself in the head by placing the gun under his chin, a police statement said.

But one of the patrons, who knew Rush and his ex and was aware of their recent breakup, said he could keep Rush’s finger off the trigger, Fox News digital reported.

They held him until the police arrived.

A surveillance video, posted to Twitter by a city council member named Mackenzie Kelly, shows him placing a leather bag at the top of the bar

Rush’s ex refused to speak to him when he arrived at the bar, according to a police statement. He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, a red dot from a laser sight pointing straight at her chest and fired, just missing her.

One of the men who came to the ex-girlfriend’s aid said, “We’re all just lucky. That could have turned out so differently than it did. Thank God,” the news outlet reported.

City Councilman Mackenzie Kelly posted the video on his Twitter page.

He wrote, “Earlier this week there was a shooting at a local bar in my district,” Kelly said.

“This lawyer belongs behind bars, awaiting a long jury of his colleagues. I am deeply troubled watching this video and am committed to a safe city.”

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza was asked about Rush’s $40,000 bail. He blamed the council

Rush, who, according to his LinkedIn page, works on “sexual assault, embryo destruction, and misconduct at fertility centers, complex commercial litigation, civil rights actions, FINRA arbitrations, and financial services litigation,” only had to post 10 percent of that, or $4,000

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza was asked about Rush’s $40,000 bail. Garza, whose website says it is one of its missions to “treat all victims with dignity and respect,” a municipal judge charged.

He told CBSAustin: ‘I don’t know what information the magistrate had on hand when they made that decision. Under state law and local practice, the state attorney general’s office and prosecutors are generally not present when setting bail. Municipal judges do that without input from the public prosecutor’s office.’

Garza – a Democrat and member of the far-left Democratic Socialists of America, according to Jacobin — said they are normally not allowed to interfere in judges’ decisions and added that the county hopes to launch a program that would allow prosecutors to attend those hearings.

Rush was charged with sexual assault/family violence by obstructing breath/circulation against another woman in another county in 2017, but the case was dropped after taking anger management classes, according to KVUE.

The judge granted Rush’s ex-girlfriend an emergency warrant against him when bail was set.

Rush worked as an attorney specializing in sexual assault, embryo destruction and fertility center misconduct, complex commercial litigation, civil rights actions, FINRA arbitrations and financial services litigation, according to his Linkedin page.

He was fired from his law firm, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, days before his death, and his profile page was deleted from the company website.

“Gavin Rush no longer works for the company,” the company told the news station. “We do not tolerate any form of hatred or violence. Our thoughts are with the victims who experienced a profound trauma that day.’