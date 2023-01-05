Texas A&M overcomes bizarre 1-0 pre-game deficit to beat Florida

A penalty for postponing the game on Wednesday resulted in a clerical technical foul and a 1-0 pre-game deficit for Texas A&M in one of the most peculiar scenes in recent college basketball history.

The Aggies would go on to beat Florida in Gainesville 66–63, but it wasn’t until after student equipment managers forgot about the team’s jerseys at the hotel that Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams left them hanging in his room to avoid wrinkling.

“I forgot the sweaters in my hotel room,” Williams said, admitting the blame for student equipment managers. “That’s probably the right way to put it, because I was a manager. If that had happened, my head coach would have defended me. You don’t want the sweaters to get wrinkled, so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them in the bus.

“It’s my fault and it won’t happen again.”

Shortly after leaving the field after the final warm-up, the Aggies realized that managers had left their game jerseys in the team hotel. They timed it back to grab them, but the officials hit them with a delay of play – officially considered an administrative technical foul – as the start had to be delayed for a few minutes.

Florida guard Will Richard made the free throw for a 1-0 lead for the opening tip. The Gators (7-7) barely led again, losing 66-63 at home to fall to 0-2 in Southeastern Conference play for the second season in a row. The Aggies (9-5, 1-0 SEC) won for the first time in six trips to Gainesville to give Buzz Williams a win in his 500th game as head coach.

However, this one will be remembered for that pregame point.

The Aggies used the pregame hole, albeit the smallest one possible, as extra motivation. They quickly undressed Florida and led by a whopping 11 points in the first 20 minutes. They also rallied after the Gators tied the game at 63 thanks to Colin Castleton’s steal and layup.

“I think the jerseys were a big part of that,” said A&M’s Julius Marble, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Marble said the team was willing to play in practice jerseys.

‘It was an option. They were maroon,’ said Marble. “We’re like, ‘Look, we’ll wear the practice jerseys. We are underdogs. We’ll grind it out. We don’t care.’

But how exactly have those that matter been left behind?

“Just going too fast I guess, just trying to get here so ready for the game,” said guard Tyrece Radford, who also scored 17 points. “Just going too fast, honestly. If you looked in from the outside, it probably seemed like it was a big distraction, but (coach) is doing his best to keep us locked in and just trying to turn a negative into a positive.”

Manny Obaseki of the Texas A&M Aggies dribbles the ball against Trey Bonham of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Wednesday

It was a negative for the Gators, who were admittedly confused when they came out of the locker room and didn’t see anyone on the visitors’ bench.

“I’m 37, I’ve played basketball all my life and that hasn’t happened to me in any way or at any point in my career,” said Florida coach Todd Golden. ‘It wasn’t ideal. I thought we were ready to go and we sat there for maybe 15 or 20 minutes waiting for these guys to show up. It is what it is. We didn’t handle the situation well enough.’

Technical fouls committed before college basketball games are rare, but have happened.

Kansas State received a technical sign for the 2014 NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky for a walk-on dunked during pregame warmups. North Florida was awarded a similar penalty the following year during a regular season game. In June 2015, the NCAA abolished the rule prohibiting pregame dunking within 20 minutes of the opening tip. It’s unclear how many pregame technologies have been released since then.

Golden couldn’t remember hearing a single one.

“It’s something that can happen at my son’s CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) contest, but usually not at the SEC level,” he joked.