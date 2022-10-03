Texan woman arrested after offering a lift to Honduran migrant, then kidnapping her son

A Texas woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the 18-month-old son of a Honduran migrant mother and then trying to repay the boy.

Jenna Leigh Roark, 45, is being charged with taking the boy hostage last May, holding the boy captive for five months and complicity in the plan.

According to an indictment, Roark had offered the woman a ride to an El Paso bus station, only to take the child hostage and then demand $8,000 for his return.

If convicted on the charges, Roark could face life in prison.

But Roark tells a different story, insisting that her husband got into trouble with a Mexican gang and that she was then forced to care for the child until the Honduran mother paid the gang a sum of money.

Roark was first apprehended with the child on Sept. 16 when she was detained by the Texas Highway Patrol with three illegal immigrants in the back seat of her car.

Her 15-year-old daughter sat in the front seat with the boy on her lap, and when officers asked who he was, she said it was her other daughter’s son, his name was Aiden Smith, and he was born on May 19, 2021.

Officers called Roark’s other daughter to the scene and when she arrived she said the boy’s name was Aiden Javier Smith, but his birthday was May 19, 2020. She also said the boy wasn’t really hers, but his biological mother was betrothed to her. .

A Texas Department of Public Safety report said the boy was in “ill health” and was taken to hospital and then released from protective services until his real family could be found.

Ten days later, officials in St. Petersburg, Florida, contacted the FBI to report that they had a Honduran woman nearby who was “divorced from her infant son…and was being extorted for money in exchange for [his] safe return,” the complaint read.

The woman told officers she entered the US from Mexico with her son in May and asked two strangers for directions to a Greyhound station in an apartment complex in El Paso.

The strangers—a man and a woman who passed Jane—offered her a ride, but as they headed for the station, they told her they were holding the boy.

‘Jane would send periodically [the Honduran mother] photos and videos from [her] son, and [the mother] and [her] Son spoke on the phone two to three times a week,” the indictment said.

Jane first demanded a ransom of $8,000, according to the complaint, but then reduced the number to $5,800.

The FBI traced the device Jane used to contact the mother and identified it as Roark’s property.

When the FBI showed the Honduran mother photo of the child taken from Roark, they confirmed that he was her son.

Once questioned about the allegations, Roark insisted that she was, in fact, the victim, and that “her husband had issues with the Juarez mafia known as La Empresa.”

She said the boy was “sent to her by a man in Mexico… known only” [to her] like Richard.’

Roark said Richard held the boy while he sent the Honduran woman across the border with two of her other children, then sent the child to stay with her in El Paso until the Honduran woman paid him a sum of money. had paid.

Roark told authorities the amount was in fact $10,000, despite messaging the Honduran woman demanding just over half of it.

Roark also said she was once detained by immigration authorities for transporting people illegally sent to the US.