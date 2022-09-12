Testy moment Anthony Albanese blows up at reporter over republic question

<!–

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has erupted against a journalist who asked him about the timing of a referendum for Australia to become a republic.

Mr Albanese was outraged on Monday about his long-standing plan to vote on the Vote to Parliament during his first term in office.

A reporter asked the prime minister if he would still go ahead with a republic vote if his ballot vote failed.

“You said earlier that you couldn’t imagine change in a republic without constitutional recognition of First Nations people,” the journalist said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian blew out at a journalist for asking about a referendum in the republic after making ‘pretty clear’ that an indigenous vote to parliament is his priority this term

“May I just clarify, is that a commitment to vote for constitutional recognition first?

“Or do you mean unless and until that’s achieved, you wouldn’t even try a republic referendum?”

Mr Albanese answered the question with a frown, telling the journalist that the answer was ‘pretty clear’.

“I could not have been clearer before the election, on election night, since the election that my priority for this term is the recognition of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in our constitution with a constitutionally recognized vote to parliament,” he said.

“I actually start every speech with that as part of my recognition of the country.

Mr Albanian snapped at a journalist (above) on Monday who asked for clarification on his referendum policy in the republic

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has reignited debate over Australia’s independence from British rule (photo, Sydney protesters calling for a republic in 1994)

“I couldn’t be clearer about it, I’m not exactly sure why I’m being asked.”

The journalist fired back and said: ‘It’s slowing it down – the republic will have to wait. that’s the point.’

Mr Albanese laughed and replied: ‘Now you are starting hypothetical instead of hypothetical when I have made it very clear that I will not comment on those issues at this time.

“I have made it clear that my position on our constitutional arrangements has not changed, the position of the Australian Labor Party is clear.

King Charles III (above) became the sovereign leader of Australia last Thursday with the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

“This is a time when Australians expect their Prime Minister to act in accordance with the constitutional arrangements that are now in place.”

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning AEST has reignited debate over Australia’s ties to the monarchy.

Australia is a constitutional monarchy and King Charles III has been named the country’s head of state.

A referendum on Australia becoming a republic failed in 1999 after controversy over the exact model that would replace the current system.