Testing: Space-bound US-European water mission passes finals

The SWOT spacecraft is seen during tests at a Thales Alenia Space facility near Cannes, France. Credit: CNES/Thales Alenia Space



Before a NASA mission is launched, the spacecraft is hit hard for weeks. It is tethered to a large table that vibrates as loud as the thump of a rocket launch. It is bombarded with louder noise than a rock concert in a stadium. It is frozen, baked and irradiated in a vacuum chamber that simulates the extremes of space. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, a collaborative mission between the US and France to monitor all water on the Earth’s surface, has passed these important tests. Now, except for a few final checks, SWOT is ready for its December launch.

Some SWOT engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California have invested nearly a decade designing, building and assembling this complex mission. Watching the tools they’ve been working on make it through the final round of testing was stressful, but the team has been following the process closely. That’s because every part of SWOT, down to nuts and bolts, had been tested multiple times before the satellite entered the thermal vacuum chamber for the last time. The engineers say the earlier tests caused much more fear.

Phoebe Rhodes-Wickett, a mechatronics engineer at JPL, has spent a quarter of her life working on SWOT. She initially focused on a small part used to place the antennas on the spacecraft’s main instrument. “The first time I tested my mechanism, I was terrified,” she said. About the size of a box of tissues, the part was tested on a large shaking table. “It was just this little mechanism sitting alone. The test is loud and you can see the mechanism moving,” added Rhodes-Wickett. “We had a failure in our first round of testing. We had to redesign and retest the mechanism in a few months to get it certified as space-worthy.”

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite is trapped in a thermal vacuum chamber during one of the mission’s final tests at Thales Alenia Space’s facility near Cannes, France. Credit: CNES/Thales Alenia Space

After passing that retest, the mechanism was connected to bigger and bigger systems that were eventually integrated into the entire SWOT spacecraft. Each stage of the spacecraft assembly creates new connections and presents a new opportunity for human error to sneak in, so it ends with another round of testing. The Rhodes-Wickett mechanism has passed three more vibration tests since that first experience. “Every test you pass is a relief,” she said, “but by the time you get to the third or fourth test, your stress level is much lower.”

The mechanism is part of SWOT’s new radar instrument, the first of its kind in space. The Ka-band Radar Interferometer, or KaRIn, has two radar antennas mounted on mechanical arms. Once SWOT is in orbit, the arms will unfold on either side of the spacecraft and extend until the antennas are nearly 10 meters apart. Just as the space between your eyes helps you better estimate distance and depth, the space between KaRIn’s two antennas helps the instrument reveal more details about Earth’s water. But if the process isn’t nearly perfect — if the mechanical arms don’t fully extend or the antennas are misaligned even by a few thousandths of a degree — KaRIn can’t make the hoped-for measurements.

Risky business

“It’s a unique part of a career at NASA that we always try to build things that have never been built before,” said Eric Slimko of JPL, chief mechanical engineer at SWOT. That means each NASA payload starts with an unknown risk factor. Most missions get some sense of the level of risk from deploying prototype instruments in airplanes and in labs, but there’s still the (literally) sky-high additional challenge of adapting the technology to survive launch and go into space. to work. “We don’t have the ability to eliminate all that risk through an analysis on a piece of paper,” he said. “We have to test it.” Even ready-made parts are certified.

SWOT will collect information on sea level elevation, which will help scientists study the role of currents in mitigating climate change, as well as the elevations of freshwater bodies. The mission is jointly led by NASA and CNES with contributions from the British and Canadian space agencies. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/CNES/Thales Alenia Space

Designing tests that could prove that the folding arm and antenna assembly will perform just as well in orbit as it does on Earth has been “very, very challenging,” Slimko said. “For starters, we can’t turn gravity off. But we’ve developed a verification program that while we can’t replicate the exact flight environment on the ground, we’re still very confident it will work in space.”

To implement the program, it took dozens of JPL engineers to spend weeks or months at the Thales Alenia Space facility in Toulouse, France, working with colleagues from the French space agency Center Nationale d’Études Spatiales (CNES). ) to run the series of tests as the spacecraft was assembled. The spacecraft includes hardware from not only CNES and NASA, but also from the British and Canadian space agencies, with each team monitoring the performance of its own parts during testing.

Now almost all that remains is the ultimate test: the launch itself. The engineers are more than ready. “It’s nice to have a baby that you literally dreamed about, helped grow, and now you’re walking to the finish line with it,” Rhodes-Wickett said. “It’s really exciting to see something you’ve put so much time and effort into going through and making a difference in the world.”

