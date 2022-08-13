Testicular cancer at age 28:Tradie Josh Robson tells his story

A fitness buff, diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 28, urged all young men to see their doctor — revealing the warning sign he ignored.

Melbourne civil construction worker Josh Robson didn’t see his GP for eight months after finding a small lump on his right testicle two years ago. He thought it was nothing to worry about.

Josh eventually booked an appointment when the lump became painful, but said he was still “not worried.”

“At first I thought it would go away, but I lacked education and thought I was invincible,” the now 30-year-old told FEMAIL.

Within weeks, he received the devastating diagnosis from an oncologist via Zoom, which caused him to panic.

Joshua Robson (pictured) was diagnosed with testicular cancer in May 2021, but first noticed his only symptoms eight months earlier. He finally decided to visit his local GP when the lump started to hurt – but at the time he was still ‘not concerned’

“At first I thought it would go away, but I lacked education and thought I was invincible,” Josh, 30, told FEMAIL

Within weeks, he was told the devastating prognosis about Zoom from an oncologist, which sent Josh into a “panic.” Josh said the lump was his only symptom and has no other history of cancer that he is aware of

Josh was sent to a specialist for an ultrasound who said he couldn’t go to work the next day.

At that stage, doctors assumed the lump was cancerous and the testicle needed to be removed immediately.

“Then I started to wonder how bad this could be,” Josh said.

Two weeks after recovering from surgery, the oncologist told Josh and his fiancé on Zoom that the lump was cancerous and had spread.

Tests also confirmed that Josh had a tennis ball-sized lump in his stomach and tiny nodules in his lymph nodes.

Josh’s right testicle was removed after noticing a lump and two weeks later the lump was confirmed as cancer. Testicular cancer is the second most common cancer in men between the ages of 20 and 39, with a 97 percent survival rate

Testicular cancer is the second most common cancer in men between the ages of 20 and 39, with a 97 percent survival rate for the first five years.

This type of cancer usually doesn’t cause any symptoms, but sometimes a painless swelling or lump may appear on the testicle.

“I went to the doctor because I had intestinal problems and abdominal pain, but even after a colonoscopy and blood work, nothing was found,” said Josh.

“It’s so scary because even some blood tests can sometimes pick up cancer — all my tests clearly came back.”

Tests also confirmed that Josh had a tennis ball-sized lump in his stomach and tiny nodules in his lymph nodes as the cancer had spread.

This type of cancer usually causes no symptoms, but sometimes a painless swelling or lump on the testicle may occur

Before starting chemotherapy, Josh had to decide what type of drug he felt comfortable with — a drug that would likely scar his lungs and make it harder to breathe while exercising, or another type that would take an extra 35-40 hours. treatment would be needed.

Josh said he enjoys training for and competing in triathlons, which require participants to have a high level of fitness to run, swim and cycle hundreds of miles.

He chose the second option and underwent more chemotherapy because he “couldn’t handle it” if his lungs were damaged.

“Triathlons are great for my mental and physical health, and I think it would negatively affect me if I couldn’t finish more,” he said.

Before starting chemotherapy two weeks later, Josh had to decide what type of drug he felt comfortable on — a type that would likely scar his lungs and make it harder to breathe while exercising, or another type that would require 35- 40 hours of extra treatment was needed (pictured, Josh left with brother)

Josh underwent four cycles of chemotherapy over 12 weeks and thankfully had few side effects. He also didn’t need radiotherapy.

He is now in remission, but needs to be checked every three months. The lump in his stomach is now the size of a marble, but elsewhere there are no signs of cancer.

“I had a few bad days wondering if the treatment would kill the cancer, but I also tried to stay as positive as possible,” he said.

“On days when I had chemo, I was in the hospital up to 10 hours a day, five days a week, and I wasn’t working during that time.

‘I am a very active person and felt like I was a prisoner in my own body. I started to appreciate normality and watch people working from the hospital window.

During treatment, he made a pact with himself that he would continue to train as much as possible, and he kept that promise by never missing a training session except for the last two days of chemo.

“It felt like life stood still for a while, and now I appreciate normalcy.”

During treatment, he “made a pact” with himself that he would continue to train as much as possible — and he kept that promise by never missing a workout session except for the last two days of chemo.

After treatment, Josh and his brother completed a triathlon that included a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2 run.

And after treatment, Josh and his brother completed a triathlon with a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2 run

“My brother said if I trained all through chemo, he would sign up for the Iron Man triathlon, which he did when I finished June 13, 2022,” he said.

‘We motivated each other enormously and wanted to turn a major setback into something beautiful.’

About 1,500 people took part in the Iron Man challenge this year, and Josh was able to watch his brother cross the finish line after completing the challenge himself.

“It was a very emotional moment for me and it was one of the most special things I’ve ever seen – all our friends and family were there to cheer us on,” he said.

Symptoms of Testicular Cancer Testicular cancer may cause no symptoms. The most common symptom is a painless swelling or lump in a testicle or a change in size or shape Less common symptoms include: heaviness in the scrotum

feeling of unevenness

pain or pain in the lower abdomen, testicle, or scrotum

backache

enlargement or tenderness of the breast tissue (by hormones produced by cancer cells) If found early, testicular cancer is one of the most curable cancers. Source: cancer.org.au

The experience had given Josh a new appreciation for life and to appreciate the important things – like family, friends, doing what you love and prioritizing your health.

“Life can change in an instant, so appreciate each day and take care of your health,” he said.

He encourages others to appreciate that they can walk, work, laugh and enjoy life, and to see your doctor if necessary if something changes in your body.