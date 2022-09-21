Test YOUR knowledge of famous landmarks with this geography quiz
A difficult quiz with 24 questions will put your geography knowledge to the test – so can YOU achieve a perfect score?
- A difficult quiz with 24 questions will definitely put your world knowledge to the test
- Shared on US trivia platform Quizly, it covers world knowledge
- Although some questions may seem easy, there are also more difficult questions in the quiz
Although geography is not everyone’s forte, most people can identify the world’s most recognizable landmarks and where they can be found.
For people who want to test their knowledge, trivia website Quizly has put together a 24-question quiz to see if people can identify the countries where some of the most famous landmarks and tourist attractions are.
Although some of the questions may seem easy, appearances can be deceiving as there are a few more difficult questions included in this quiz.
The creators have said that only the smartest boffins will score more than 18 in this difficult quiz.
So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.
1.
- Cambodia
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Colombia
- Greece
2.
- Andorra
- Croatia
- Italy
- Armenia
3.
- China
- Canada
- Nicaragua
- Latvia
4.
- Honduras
- Barbados
- England
- Australia
5.
- Germany
- Dominican Republic
- Australia
- United States
6.
- Romania
- Norway
- Malaysia
- Belgium
7.
- Portugal
- Armenia
- Northern Ireland
- Denmark
8.
- Suriname
- South Korea
- England
- Moldova
9.
- Spain
- The Vatican
- Venezuela
- Germany
10.
- Ireland
- Hungary
- Canada
- Croatia
11.
- France
- The Czech Republic
- Romania
- Monaco
12.
- Poland
- United States
- Romania
- Netherlands
13.
- Argentina
- Suriname
- England
- Paraguay
14.
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Switzerland
- Australia
- Spain
15.
- Belarus
- Haiti
- United States
- Hungary
16.
- South Korea
- Liechtenstein
- Bulgaria
- Canada
17.
- Panama
- Indonesia
- Spain
- England
18.
- Dominica
- Switzerland
- Monaco
- South Korea
19.
- Venezuela
- The Czech Republic
- France
- Croatia
20.
- Turkey
- Suriname
- Luxembourg
- United States
21.
- Spain
- Latvia
- Honduras
- Canada
22.
- Namibia
- Colombia
- Sudan
- Egypt
23.
- Liechtenstein
- Guatemala
- England
- Ukraine
24.
- Hungary
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- Germany
Now check your answers!
1. Cambodia
2. Italy
3. China
4. England
5. United States
6. Malaysia
7. Northern Ireland
8. England
9. Spain
10. Ireland
11. France
12. United States
13. England
14. Australia
15. United States
16. Canada
17. England
18. South Korea
19. France
20. United States
21. Spain
22. Sudan
23. England
24. Germany