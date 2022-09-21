WhatsNew2Day
Test YOUR knowledge of famous landmarks with this geography quiz

Australia
By Jacky

A difficult quiz with 24 questions will put your geography knowledge to the test – so can YOU achieve a perfect score?

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Published: 08:02, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 08:34, 21 September 2022

Although geography is not everyone’s forte, most people can identify the world’s most recognizable landmarks and where they can be found.

For people who want to test their knowledge, trivia website Quizly has put together a 24-question quiz to see if people can identify the countries where some of the most famous landmarks and tourist attractions are.

Although some of the questions may seem easy, appearances can be deceiving as there are a few more difficult questions included in this quiz.

The creators have said that only the smartest boffins will score more than 18 in this difficult quiz.

So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

A new 24-question general knowledge quiz is designed to test players’ knowledge – so how many can you answer?

1.

  • Cambodia
  • Bosnia Herzegovina
  • Colombia
  • Greece

2.

  • Andorra
  • Croatia
  • Italy
  • Armenia

3.

  • China
  • Canada
  • Nicaragua
  • Latvia

4.

  • Honduras
  • Barbados
  • England
  • Australia

5.

  • Germany
  • Dominican Republic
  • Australia
  • United States

6.

  • Romania
  • Norway
  • Malaysia
  • Belgium

7.

  • Portugal
  • Armenia
  • Northern Ireland
  • Denmark

8.

  • Suriname
  • South Korea
  • England
  • Moldova

9.

  • Spain
  • The Vatican
  • Venezuela
  • Germany

10.

  • Ireland
  • Hungary
  • Canada
  • Croatia

11.

  • France
  • The Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • Monaco

12.

  • Poland
  • United States
  • Romania
  • Netherlands

13.

  • Argentina
  • Suriname
  • England
  • Paraguay

14.

  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Switzerland
  • Australia
  • Spain

15.

  • Belarus
  • Haiti
  • United States
  • Hungary

16.

  • South Korea
  • Liechtenstein
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada

17.

  • Panama
  • Indonesia
  • Spain
  • England

18.

  • Dominica
  • Switzerland
  • Monaco
  • South Korea

19.

  • Venezuela
  • The Czech Republic
  • France
  • Croatia

20.

  • Turkey
  • Suriname
  • Luxembourg
  • United States

21.

  • Spain
  • Latvia
  • Honduras
  • Canada

22.

  • Namibia
  • Colombia
  • Sudan
  • Egypt

23.

  • Liechtenstein
  • Guatemala
  • England
  • Ukraine

24.

  • Hungary
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • Germany

Now check your answers!

1. Cambodia

2. Italy

3. China

4. England

5. United States

6. Malaysia

7. Northern Ireland

8. England

9. Spain

10. Ireland

11. France

12. United States

13. England

14. Australia

15. United States

16. Canada

17. England

18. South Korea

19. France

20. United States

21. Spain

22. Sudan

23. England

24. Germany

