Tessa Thompson showed her impeccable style as she attended the premiere of Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress, 38, looked incredible in a fishnet ensemble with a stylish hood feature as she graced the red carpet while debuting her new lighter blonde locks.

She sported a glamorous makeup look with a glossy nude lip while styling her quirky new hair straight.

Tessan wore a black bra and slacks underneath the outfit, while accessorizing with a chunky silver chain and increasing her height in a pair of heels.

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name.

Adrien stars alongside Ana whose accent as Marilyn was labeled “awful” on Twitter when the streaming giant dropped the trailer on July 28, while others said she looked nothing like Marilyn.

In response to the comment, Ana, who didn’t learn English until 2015, admitted that she “didn’t grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies.”

“I am proud of Andrew’s confidence and the opportunity to make it happen. I feel like whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, everyone should feel the pressure.”

“It wasn’t my job to imitate her,” defended Ana, who worked with dialect coach Jessica Drake for nine months.

“I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have them.”

While Blonde isn’t fully licensed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Ana’s performance has garnered a lot of acclaim early on.

Monroe’s estate agent Marc Rosen told Variety on Aug. 1: “Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

The casting was also championed by two-time Oscar winner Brad, one of Blonde’s six credited producers.

“She’s phenomenal at it. That’s a difficult dress to fill,” the co-founder of Plan B told Entertainment ET on August 1

“It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get him across the finish line.’

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates and Jamie Lee Curtis — whose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot — have seen the film and fully approve of it.