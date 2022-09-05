Tessa Thompson looks incredible in an eye catching metallic green gown at Venice Film Festival

<!–

Tessa Thompson dressed to impress as she attended the 79th Venice Film Festival Monday night for the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.

The actress, 38, formed a storm in a striking green dress with a metallic front and puff sleeves that culminated in a beautiful train.

The beauty lifted her frame in a pair of extremely white strappy platform heels that she flashed through a side slit in the gorgeous dress.

She coated her auburn locks in a high bun with a glamorous bronzed palette of makeup and auburn lipstick.

Tessa accented with some dazzling rings and a chic chunky gold link bracelet.

She showed off her array of perfected poses in the classy ensemble as she hit the star-studded red carpet for director Olivia Wilde’s new release.

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the historic Italian city with White Noise as the curtain for the event.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

And Don’t Worry Darling has certainly been highly anticipated, with the drama starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as the lead characters.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) relocates them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.