Tessa Thompson flashes her bra through sheer top as she arrives at hotel during Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson wowed onlookers when she arrived at the £2,200-a-night Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The actress, 38, flashed her bra through a sheer black top which she layered under a matching scarf as she boarded a nearby boat.

She continued her look in oversized black pants and shiny leather shoes, framing her face with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She waved to fans, sporting her auburn locks in a sleek center parted ponytail and wearing a minimal amount of makeup to show off her natural beauty.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”’

