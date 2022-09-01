Tessa Thompson commands attention red hooded gown at the Bardo premiere at the Venice Film Festival

<!–

Tessa Thompson put on another breathtaking show as she graced the red carpet for the Bardo premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The actress, 38, caught the eye in a dramatic red hooded dress as she arrived for the premiere of Alejandro G Iñárritu’s latest epic following his 2017 Oscar winner The Revenant.

To ensure she was the center of attention while walking the red carpet, Tessa paired her look with matching scarlet tights and heels so her look took center stage at the premiere.

Tessa proudly showed off every inch of her slender body as she donned the dramatic red ruffled scarlet dress.

The dress had a wide front, a matching hood and a long train, a perfect match for the shade of the red carpet itself.

Tessa completed her look with a matching red handbag and statement lip as she posed for the photographers eagerly awaiting the premiere.

Bardo is a Mexican comedy directed by Alejandro G Iñárritu, which won Oscar glory for his films Birdman and The Revenant.

The three-hour epic tells the story of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who will receive a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, but rarely returns to his homeland to reconnect with loved ones.

The film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho in the lead role, alongside Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid and Andrés Almeida.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.