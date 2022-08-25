Tess Daly reveals she turns her phone on flight mode for THREE HOURS a day while on holiday to relax

<!–

She recently enjoyed a sunny getaway to Ibiza with her two daughters and husband Vernon Kay.

And Tess Daly has revealed that she puts her phone on airplane mode for three hours a day during her vacation to relax.

The 53-year-old presenter admits that she combines her work and her mother’s life and shared that finding free time is essential, as ‘we are all time-poor these days’.

The former model balances being a mother to daughters Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13 – who she shares with husband Vernon – and a busy work schedule.

Admitting the difficulties of time management as a working mom, Tess shared with the mirror: ‘Every woman I know does her best. Trying to check everything off the to-do list. I never finish mine.

“The juggling is real. Like every working mom I know, we’re always juggling, stirring the wok and answering business emails at the same time. It’s constant.

‘But are we doing it right? We are women, and we just keep going. And it’s not easy, but you know we’re all short of time these days,” she explained.

Tess then shared her secret to completely relaxing while on vacation, admitting that her phone is unreachable for about 3 hours on each day of an outing.

Continued: ‘Time is the greatest luxury we have, which is why vacations are so important. On vacation I put my phone on airplane mode for three hours in a row.’

She shared a slew of snaps from her Spanish vacation with husband Vernon, whom she married in 2003, and their children, enjoying some family time on the Balearic Island.

And the time off came at a good time for the presenter to rejuvenate as she will be back on BBC screens next month with the return of Strictly Come Dancing.

Available soon! Tess and Claudia Winkleman will star in the new series Strictly Come Dancing next month

Featuring a brand new roster of celebrities — including Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Fleur East — the show returns on September 17, starring Tess and Claudia Winkleman for another year.

Tess explained the joy and passion between the contestants and the crew of the dance show, saying: “With Strictly there is so much goodwill and love for that show, and everyone who works on it loves the show and they are grateful and happy to be there.” to be. and being part of something bigger than all of us.

“It’s in the public consciousness and people love to watch and have a great fondness for it. So I think goodwill in business is everything; if you’re happy with your job, it doesn’t feel like work.