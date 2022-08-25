Tess Daly reveals she turns her phone on flight mode for THREE HOURS a day while on holiday to relax
She recently enjoyed a sunny getaway to Ibiza with her two daughters and husband Vernon Kay.
And Tess Daly has revealed that she puts her phone on airplane mode for three hours a day during her vacation to relax.
The 53-year-old presenter admits that she combines her work and her mother’s life and shared that finding free time is essential, as ‘we are all time-poor these days’.
The former model balances being a mother to daughters Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13 – who she shares with husband Vernon – and a busy work schedule.
Admitting the difficulties of time management as a working mom, Tess shared with the mirror: ‘Every woman I know does her best. Trying to check everything off the to-do list. I never finish mine.
“The juggling is real. Like every working mom I know, we’re always juggling, stirring the wok and answering business emails at the same time. It’s constant.
‘But are we doing it right? We are women, and we just keep going. And it’s not easy, but you know we’re all short of time these days,” she explained.
Tess then shared her secret to completely relaxing while on vacation, admitting that her phone is unreachable for about 3 hours on each day of an outing.
Continued: ‘Time is the greatest luxury we have, which is why vacations are so important. On vacation I put my phone on airplane mode for three hours in a row.’
She shared a slew of snaps from her Spanish vacation with husband Vernon, whom she married in 2003, and their children, enjoying some family time on the Balearic Island.
And the time off came at a good time for the presenter to rejuvenate as she will be back on BBC screens next month with the return of Strictly Come Dancing.
Available soon! Tess and Claudia Winkleman will star in the new series Strictly Come Dancing next month
Featuring a brand new roster of celebrities — including Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Fleur East — the show returns on September 17, starring Tess and Claudia Winkleman for another year.
Tess explained the joy and passion between the contestants and the crew of the dance show, saying: “With Strictly there is so much goodwill and love for that show, and everyone who works on it loves the show and they are grateful and happy to be there.” to be. and being part of something bigger than all of us.
“It’s in the public consciousness and people love to watch and have a great fondness for it. So I think goodwill in business is everything; if you’re happy with your job, it doesn’t feel like work.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”