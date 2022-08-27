Tess Daly looks summer chic in a leggy white and gold dress

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Tess Daly looked summer chic as she attended the 2022 Big Feastival in the Cotswolds with her husband Vernon Kay on Saturday night.

The TV host, 53, flashed a leg in a white and gold dress that was tight at the waist as she got into the boho spirit of the outdoor festival.

Beautiful: Tess Daly looked summer chic when she and her husband Vernon Kay attended the 2022 Big Feastival in the Cotswolds on Saturday night with her husband Vernon Kay.

She completed her look with comfortable white sneakers and had a white leather bag slung over her shoulder while holding a glass of fizz.

The blonde beauty sported a gold necklace, huge hoop earrings and sported stylish white-rimmed sunglasses for the party weekend.

She was joined by husband Vernon, 48, who took the stage with his microphone and wore a knitted navy blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

Handsome: She was joined by husband Vernon, 48, who took the stage with his microphone and wore a knitted navy blue shirt and dark blue jeans

Style: The TV host, 53, flashed one leg in a white-and-gold dress that hugged the waist as she got into the boho spirit of the outdoor festival

It comes after Tess revealed earlier this month that she puts her phone on airplane mode for three hours a day while on vacation as a way to unwind after enjoying a family trip to Ibiza.

Admitting that she juggles work and mother life, the presenter said that finding free time is essential because “we are all time-poor these days.”

The former model balances being a mother to daughters Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13 – who she shares with husband Vernon – and a busy work schedule.

Stunning: The blonde beauty sported a gold necklace, huge hoop earrings and sported stylish white-rimmed sunglasses for the party weekend

Leggy: Laura Hamilton from A Place In The Sun was also at the festival, wearing jeans and a headdress

Admitting the difficulties of time management as a working mom, Tess shared with the mirror: ‘Every woman I know does her best. Trying to check everything off the to-do list. I never finish mine.

“The juggling is real. Like every working mom I know, we’re always juggling, stirring the wok and answering business emails at the same time. It’s constant.

‘But are we doing it right? We are women, and we just keep going. And it’s not easy, but you know we’re all short of time these days,” she explained.

All smiles: the blond beauty wore a black T-shirt with her shorts and sipped a glass of fizz

Pals: Vernon posed with Alex James at the festival – the bassist of the band Blur – looking very casual

Tess then shared her secret to completely relaxing while on vacation, admitting that her phone is unreachable for about 3 hours on each day of an outing.

Continued: ‘Time is the greatest luxury we have, which is why vacations are so important. On vacation I put my phone on airplane mode for three hours in a row.’

She shared a slew of snaps from her Spanish vacation with husband Vernon, whom she married in 2003, and their children, enjoying some family time on the Balearic Island.

Summer vibes: Jessica Ennis-Hill wore jeans and a nice white shirt for the outdoor event

Couple: At the festival she was joined by her husband Andy, who wore a pink T-shirt and white shorts

And the time off came at a good time for the presenter to rejuvenate as she will be back on BBC screens next month with the return of Strictly Come Dancing.

Featuring a brand new roster of celebrities — including Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Fleur East — the show returns on September 17, starring Tess and Claudia Winkleman for another year.

Tess explained the joy and passion between the contestants and crew of the dance show, sharing: “With Strictly there is so much goodwill and love for that show, and everyone who works on it loves the show and they are grateful and happy to be there.” to be and be part of something bigger than all of us.

“It’s in the public consciousness and people love to watch and have a great fondness for it. So I think goodwill in business is everything; if you’re happy with your job, it doesn’t feel like work.’