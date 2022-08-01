Tess Daly, 53, flaunts her figure in a red swimsuit before meeting up with DJ Calvin Harris in Ibiza

Tess Daly shared on Instagram a glimpse of her and husband Vernon Kay’s sun-filled Greek getaway.

The Strictly star, 53, showed off her incredible figure in a red swimsuit before the pair met DJs Pete Tong and Calvin Harris, who were performing on the island.

Tess captioned the photos “Missing Ibiza” as she returned to normalcy Monday morning.

The TV personality looked ravishing in the sultry halter-neck swimsuit, clinging to every inch of her age, defying physique.

The blonde beauty sat on the back of a private boat as she showed off her toned legs and held a large gold rubber ring.

Tess wore her long blond locks in a braid as she shielded her eyes from the scorching sun behind cat eyeshadows.

Famous Friends: Later the couple met DJs Pete Tong and Calvin Harris, who performed on the island (LR) Tess, Pete, Calvin Harris, Vernon

Back to reality, she captioned the snaps: ‘I miss Ibiza but feel fresh and ready for a busy week, hope everyone has a great Monday!’

Later, the couple seemingly met the musician backstage at his performance while Tess donned a colorfully striped boob tube for the occasion.

Accentuating her natural beauty with simple makeup, the host adorned with gold jewelry as her locks fell in a gentle wave.

Meanwhile, Vernon, 48, looked smart in a checked gray shirt as he brushed his dark hair from his handsome face.

Lovebirds: It comes after Vernon, with whom Tess shares two daughters, in an instant shares the couple enjoying an amazing island sunset

It comes after Vernon, with whom Tess shares two daughters, shared a photo of the couple enjoying an amazing sunset on Saturday.

Beaming for the camera, Vernon gushed: ‘Ibiza is a beautiful place with great people!’

In the photo, the duo appear to have been surfing as they settle in to enjoy the spectacular view over the calm waters.

At sea: In another post, the radio personality shared a selfie from a luxury boat trip donning a pair of £300 Gucci aviator glasses

Vernon went topless while his long dark locks were wet from swimming while cuddling with his wife of 19.

Tess looked stunning shielding her eyes behind retro-inspired shades as her blonde locks fell over her shoulders.

The beauty completed the look with a large earring and a carefully chosen gold pendant.

Vernon captioned the sweet snap: ‘Great few days in Ibiza! A beautiful place with great people and great vibes’.

In another post, the radio personality shared a selfie from a luxury boat trip donning a pair of £300 Gucci aviator glasses.

He also ventured to the famous Café Mambo, where he enjoyed a different sunset and the party atmosphere.