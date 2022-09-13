Teslas will be smarter than humans by 2033 as their microchips handle 362T operations per second

<!–

Tesla’s new microchip will be “more intelligent” than humans by 2033 – the processing power currently amounts to 36% of the human brain.

The D1 microchip can handle 362 trillion operations per second, while a person’s brain is capable of one trillion operations per second (that’s number one, followed by 15 zeros), according to a study conducted by car and van leasing company Vanarama. .

The company made its prediction by analyzing past and current Tesla microchips and finding that their capacity is increasing at an astonishing rate of 486% per year.

Elon Musk’s company plans to release the new D1 chip, part of its Dojo supercomputing platform, this year — and it will be a key part of the company’s self-driving Autopilot system as it continues to evolve. Vanarama.

In the time it takes you to read the image above, the D1 chip has completed 7.6 quadrillion operations.

A human brain, which triples during a baby’s first year and reaches full maturity by age 25, contains about 100 billion neurons.

Researchers have long said that there will come a time when AI will surpass people’s intellectual capacity – although there is a wide range of opinions about when that will happen.

“It wouldn’t be crazy to believe that technology in our lives will become significantly smarter than humans,” says Vanaram. ‘Microchips can currently work like brain synapses, researchers are developing chips that are inspired by the way the brain works.’

The previous chip, known as Hardware 3, performed 144 trillion operations per second in 2019. Before that, the Hardware 2 could handle 72 trillion operations. The D1 microchip is a whopping 30 times more powerful than the Nvidia device used just six years ago.

Looking at that growth rate, Vanarama explains that it would take Tesla only 17 years from the start of its development to reach the level of an adult human brain.

This study comes as Musk continues to tout the benefits of electric-powered cars — he said on Twitter Monday: “It won’t be long before we see petrol cars the same way we see steam engines today. The residual value of petrol cars bought today will be much lower than people think.’

“These chips have played an important role in Tesla’s existing automated driving functions, but there is so much more potential in the coming decade,” says Vanarama.

Does this mean it will be 11 years before we see self-driving cars on the road, or will it happen much sooner? Only time and innovation will tell.’

