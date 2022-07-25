Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta navigates very crooked ‘drunk’ lane lines in California city  

Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta was able to navigate a crooked ‘drunk’ lane as the electric vehicle company unveiled massive new casting machines that will simplify production at its factories.

A street in Hollister, California was accidentally mispainted by a contractor after the city redesigned the road to add bike paths and roundabouts — the lines were meant to bend and ended in a strange, zigzag pattern — according to a report by KKTV.

Once the street was discovered by Tesla owners, it was only a matter of time before someone decided to test Full Self Driving Beta on the twisty road

After the ‘drunk’ lanes were shared online, it was only a matter of time before a Tesla owner with FSD Beta uploaded a video to Reddit showing the driver-assisted system deftly navigating the twisty-lined street.

The software system, which is about to roll out version 10.13, maintained a constant speed and stayed within its own lane, even if the lanes were not typical.

At the same time, Tesla released footage of one of its robots pulling a large casting part from a Giga Press machine.

The powerful casters are an important part of Tesla’s strategy to simplify the manufacturing process and meet intense production targets amid the ongoing chaos in the supply chain.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared his thoughts on Twitter about the benefits of the giant casters, which have become an important part of the company’s strategy to boost production.

In the short clip Tesla shared on Twitter, you can see the single part, which appears to be about a quarter of a whole car body, coming out of the press.

The company’s first Giga Press has a clamping force of 55,000 to 61,000 kilonewtons, according to Electrekalso noting that Tesla could produce the Model Y with “a single rear body panel that replaced 70 different parts in the vehicle.”

That was the first of several giant casters delivered to the company’s Gigafactory Texas, and it plans to use the machines for its Cybertruck, Electrek reports.

The reason the machines have simplified the production process is because they have reduced the total number of robots per unit of production capacity.

“Our huge casting machines allow us to make full-size cars in the same way that toy cars are made,” Tesla shared on Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk also explained the usefulness of the machines on Twitter:

“One-piece casting reduces weight, greatly simplifies the factory, improves ride quality and reduces road noise,” said the billionaire.

Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta has covered 35 million miles — amassing a massive amount of data that will further enhance its capabilities — and most of those miles have been driven in the past seven months.

“We have now deployed our FSD Beta with City Streets driving capability to more than 100,000 owners — they are very happy with the capabilities of the system and we will continue to improve it every week,” said CEO Elon Musk during Tesla’s earnings call this week.

“We have now driven over 35 million miles with FSD Beta.”

“That’s more autonomous miles than any company we know of, I think probably more than – maybe more than any other company – all the other companies combined. So – and those miles are growing exponentially.’

Nevertheless, Tesla faces headwinds, including investigations into crashes and production issues, as it continues to be impacted by economic forces that have devastated global supply chains.

