Tesla unveils a $300 charging station that can hold THREE devices at once

Tesla owner Elon Musk has added a stylish new charging station to the company’s long list of quirky products.

The $300 “Wireless Charging Platform,” available to order now on Tesla’s website, can charge three devices at once.

The angular design is inspired by Cybertruck, Tesla’s futuristic electric pickup truck, which has yet to go into production.

While Tesla is known for selling cars, the company has already branched out into other outlandish products like surfboards, whistles, and shorts.

Wireless charging platform – $300 (£248) – USB-C cable integrated with wireless charger – 65W USB-C power adapter – Magnetic detachable stand

Tesla says the Wireless Charging Platform will ship in February 2023, though orders can already be placed on it the company’s website.

“Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our wireless charging platform provides 15W fast charging power per device for up to three devices at once,” says Tesla.

“The streamlined design features an aluminum body, a premium Alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or tilted for better viewing.”

Wireless Charging Platform sounds similar to AirPower, an unreleased wireless charging mat developed by Apple.

It was designed to charge up to three Apple devices at once — such as an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch — but Apple canceled work on the product in 2019 and it was never released.

Wireless Charging Pad has a detachable magnetic stand that allows users to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing

While Tesla is known for selling cars, the company has expanded into other outlandish products like surfboards, whistles, and shorts. The so-called ‘Cyberwhistle’ can be seen next to the Wireless Charging Platform in this Tesla promo image

Apple officially pulled the plug on the AirPower charging mat (pictured) in 2019 after concluding it wouldn’t meet its “high standards”

Quirky Tesla technology – $300 Charging Station (2022) – $50 Cyberwhistle (2021) – $69 Short Shorts (2020) – $1,500 carbon fiber surfboard (2018)

Another previously released Tesla product, a limited edition small whistle priced at $50, was also inspired by the Cybertruck.

Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made of medical grade stainless steel with a polished finish,” the product description reads on Tesla’s website is reading.

Tesla started selling the whistle a year ago, though it sold out in hours, leading to units popping up on eBay.

Tesla’s Cybertruck, which looks like an armored vehicle with a futuristic angular body in gunmetal gray, was announced in November 2019.

It was supposed to go into production in 2021, but this was postponed to 2022 and again to next year.

Musk previously blamed battery supply issues for the delay, saying each Cybertruck would cost “literally a million dollars a piece or more” if Tesla had started production of the futuristic vehicle in 2021.

Tesla’s Cybertruck, which looks like an armored vehicle with a futuristic steel gray angular body, was announced in November 2019, but has yet to go on sale

Elon Musk (pictured) is CEO of Tesla and also owns a number of other tech companies, including Twitter. He is pictured here at the “Cyber ​​Rodeo” grand opening celebration of the new $1.1 billion Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas April 7, 2022

The truck, which Musk said will cost $39,900 (£31,000) and up, will have an estimated battery range of up to 500 miles and capabilities both on water and on land.

Tesla boasts that the car’s nearly impenetrable monochrome exoskeleton provides maximum protection for passengers, along with ultra-tough glass that absorbs and redirects impact force.

Despite this, Elon Musk was embarrassed during the live demonstration of the car in 2019 when the glass of the Cybertruck was smashed.

A more recent prototype of the truck, shown at the April Cyber ​​Rodeo event in Texas, has no handles on the doors.

Musk said “the car can see you’re there and it just knows to open.”

Elon Musk confirmed Tesla’s first semi trucks will be delivered to Pepsi in December, five years after it was first announced

Among the other physical products under development at Tesla are a seven-foot-tall humanoid robot called Optimus and the second-generation Roadster, a fancy sports car with “record-breaking acceleration.”

Tesla also finally began shipping Semi, its 20-foot-long van, to customers earlier this month.

