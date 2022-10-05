Tesla to REMOVE sensors from new cars in a bet on cameras and AI – amid scrutiny of crashes

<!–

Tesla is removing sensors from its cars as it switches to a system based solely on eight cameras feeding information into its self-driving artificial intelligence.

Ultrasonic sensors (USS), which emit high-frequency sounds that bounce off potential obstacles, will be phased out in the coming months from new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles sold in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Taiwan. and then worldwide. They will disappear from Model 4 and Model X cars next year.

The announcement from the company led by CEO Elon Musk comes as Tesla faces intense regulatory and legal investigation into a series of crashes involving its self-driving system.

Facts of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identified 392 reported accidents involving cars with assisted driver functions in May 2022 — of those 273 involved Teslas.

Elon Musk’s company has also been accused by the California Department of Motor Vehicles of false advertising about its Autopilot and Full Self Driving beta system.

Last year, Musk reportedly told members of the Autopilot team that “people can drive with only two eyes and that means cars should only be able to drive with cameras.” Cameras and artificial intelligence will be the primary ways Teslas recognize the environment.

Tesla has always said that Full Self Driving beta software, which is currently available to 160,000 owners, requires a human to keep their hands on the wheel and pay attention to the road.

The company said removing the sensors will not affect its crash safety ratings and states that safety is at the heart of its design and engineering decisions.

The 12 ultrasonic sensors were mostly used for short range object detection in functions such as car park. The automaker confirmed in a statement that the switch to the camera-only system will temporarily limit some of the vehicles’ functions, including parking assist, summon and smart summon.

In the near future, once these features reach performance parity with today’s vehicles, they will be reinstated through a series of over-the-air software updates. All other available Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features are active upon delivery,” Tesla explains.

“Using current software, this approach gives Autopilot high-definition spatial positioning, visibility over a wider range and the ability to identify and distinguish objects. As with many Tesla positions, our occupancy network will continue to improve rapidly over time.”

But it remains to be seen how smoothly this change will go.

Last year, the company announced it would no longer ship cars equipped with forward-facing radar, which came at the same time as reports of “phantom brakes” — when the self-driving system applies the brakes because it mistakenly believes the car is about to hit something. to collide.

The NHTSA is investigating whether the Autopilot system increases the risk of crashes and may issue a recall if the technology is found to be to blame.

Musk's company has also been accused by the California Department of Motor Vehicles of false advertising about its Autopilot and Full Self Driving beta system.

After Tesla AI Day, the company released a video showing how its neural networks – which work with 1 billion different parameters (or values) and can perform an astonishing 144 trillion operations per second.