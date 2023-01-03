Tesla shares fall 11% after the electric carmaker delivered fewer vehicles than expected

Tesla shares fell more than 12 percent yesterday after it delivered fewer electric cars than expected.

In another setback for CEO Elon Musk, the company said it delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last quarter of 2022.

Despite being an all-time high, it fell short of Wall Street estimates of as much as 430,000, sending shares lower on the first day of trading in 2023 after a painful 65 percent selloff in 2022.

The firm, which saw its market value peak at more than $1 trillion, is now worth $339 billion.

The fall in Tesla’s share price has seen Musk become the only person in history to erase $200bn from his net worth, though his wealth remains at $137bn (£115bn). .

Tesla remains the world’s most valuable automaker, even though its output is a fraction of that of rivals like Japan’s Toyota.

In recent months, global automakers have battled a slump in demand in China, where the spread of Covid-19 has hit consumer spending.

Tesla has tried to weather the pressure by offering deep discounts in the country, as well as a subsidy for insurance costs.