Tesla shares drop 11% in one day as Elon Musk’s car company outperforms Meta

Tesla shares fell 11 percent on Tuesday, surpassing Meta to become The worst performing tech stock of 2022.

The company has lost more than half its value since early October as investors fear Twitter is taking up too much of Chief Executive Elon Musk’s time as he worries about selling his stake in the electric car maker.

They claim the acquisition and the subsequent chaos that saw Musk take a hands-on approach to running the social media network distracted him from running the car company and severely damaged its finances.

The drop, the lowest in two years, comes after Reuters reported that Musk’s company halted production at its Shanghai Gigafactory on Saturday.

Tesla planned to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Tesla shares fell 11%, surpassing Meta to become the worst-performing tech stocks of 2022.

Tesla has lost more than half its value since October as investors fear Twitter is taking up too much of Elon Musk’s time as he worries about selling his stake in the electric car maker.

“There is no doubt that there are demand fears,” Great Hill Capital chairman Thomas Hayes said, citing a cut in Chinese rival Nio Inc’s delivery forecast in the key market.

Hayes also added that Tesla shares were facing a “perfect storm” of high interest rates, tax loss selloffs and stock sales by some funds that own a significant amount of Tesla stock.

Tax loss sale is when an investor sells an asset at a capital loss to reduce or eliminate the capital gain realized by other investments, for income tax purposes.

Meanwhile, a Reuters analysis showed that prices for used Tesla cars were falling faster than those of other automakers, weighing on demand for the company’s new vehicles rolling off the assembly line. .

On Friday, Musk had said he would not sell any more Tesla shares for 18 months or more in an apparent attempt to comfort shareholders who have seen the shares drop nearly half in value since the CEO bought Twitter in October.

“I will not sell any stock for 18 to 24 months,” Musk said during an audio-only group chat on Twitter Spaces on Friday.

In terms of Musk’s involvement with Twitter, it had already been suggested that he intended to run the firm only temporarily and told a court last month that he planned to find someone else to do the main job.

Warning that Twitter had been “on the fast track to bankruptcy since May,” he tweeted: “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

Tesla planned to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant (pictured) amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Experts said Tesla shares were facing a “perfect storm” of high interest rates, tax loss selloffs and stock sales by some funds that own a significant amount of Tesla stock. Pictured: Tesla Model X at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California

On Friday, Musk had said he would not sell any more Tesla shares for 18 months or more in an apparent attempt to comfort shareholders who saw the shares plummet.

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday, adding to recent market losses as Wall Street counts down the final days of a painful year for investors.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite ended down 1.4 percent.

Both indices were coming off their third consecutive weekly loss. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.1 percent.

Trading was mostly muted as the US markets reopened after the long holiday weekend.

Markets in Asia and Europe were mostly up after China said it will remove almost all COVID-19 travel restrictions next month.

The move could ease some supply chain challenges for companies that source products from China, but it could also lead to more spending by consumers there, which could fuel inflation, said Tom Hainlin, US national investment strategist. Bank Wealth Management.

“The reopening seems to reignite some inflationary concerns, with the Chinese consumer going back out and consuming again,” Hainlin said. “Maybe that adds to the price pressures of inflation.”

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday, adding to recent market losses as Wall Street (pictured) counts down the final days of a painful year for investors.

The S&P 500 fell 15.57 points to 3,829.25. The Nasdaq fell 144.64 points to 10,353.23. The Dow rose 37.63 points to 33,241.56.

Technology and communication services companies accounted for a large part of the declines in the S&P 500. Apple fell 1.4 percent and Netflix lost 3.7 percent.

Airline shares fell sharply. A massive winter storm it caused widespread delays and forced several airlines to cancel flights over the weekend. Delta Air Lines closed down 0.8 percent, American Airlines fell 1.4 percent and JetBlue slid 1.1 percent.

Southwest Airlines fell 6 percent after the company had to cancel about two-thirds of its flights in recent days, which it blamed on staffing and weather-related issues.

The federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers.

Southwest Airlines fell 6 percent after the company had to cancel about two-thirds of its flights in recent days, which it blamed on staffing and weather-related issues. Passengers are seen at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Tuesday.

In other parts of the world, stocks rose mostly on Tuesday after China announced that it would relax more of their pandemic restrictions despite the widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining their medical systems and stop business.

China’s National Health Commission said on Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine from January 8. They will still need a negative virus test within 48 hours of their departure and wear masks on their flights.

But it was the latest step to remove once-stringent virus control measures that have severely limited travel to and from the world’s No. 2 economy.

“With economic activity faltering and multinationals questioning the viability of China as a sourcing location, policymakers, as so often in the past, have taken a very businesslike approach,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Businesses welcomed the move as an important step towards the reactivation of business activity in crisis.

China has joined other countries in treating cases rather than trying to stamp out infections. It has removed or eased rules on testing, quarantine and movement, trying to reverse an economic downturn.

But the change has flooded hospitals with feverish and wheezing patients, and authorities are going door-to-door and paying people over 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1 percent to 3,096.57. Hong Kong markets were closed for holidays, as were those in Australia.