WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Tesla recalls more than ONE MILLION U.S. vehicles

US
By Jacky

Breaking news: Tesla recalls more than ONE MILLION US vehicles as auto-reversing system malfunction prevents it from detecting obstacles

  • Tesla’s automatic window system may not detect obstacles

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline

Published: 12:56, 22 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:56, 22 Sep 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the windows’ automatic reversing system may not respond correctly after detecting an obstacle, increasing the risk of injury.

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it will perform a wireless software update to its automatic window reversing system. The recall affects a number of Model 3 2017-2022, Model Y 2020-2021 and Model S and Model X 2021-2022.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

This is a breaking story, more to come…

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Golden eagle grabs doomed mountain goat…

Jacky

Koga the 400lb silverback is knocked out…

Jacky

Family ‘devastated’ as…

Jacky
1 of 4,264

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More