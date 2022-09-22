Tesla recalls more than ONE MILLION U.S. vehicles

<!–

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the windows’ automatic reversing system may not respond correctly after detecting an obstacle, increasing the risk of injury.

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it will perform a wireless software update to its automatic window reversing system. The recall affects a number of Model 3 2017-2022, Model Y 2020-2021 and Model S and Model X 2021-2022.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

This is a breaking story, more to come…