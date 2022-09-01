Tesla owners go on HUNGER STRIKE in Norway in protest over multiple faults with their electric cars

Disgruntled Tesla owners have gone on hunger strike in Norway to protest multiple mistakes with their electric cars.

The Norwegian group began their hunger strike over the weekend before Tesla chief executive Elon Musk arrived in Oslo, Norway, for an energy conference on Monday.

Tesla owners are demanding action after finding a series of defects on their vehicles, as the car won’t let go of the front seats and rust on the paintwork.

They also criticized the quality of the vegan leather seats, with the material warping and bubbling.

The drivers spelled “help” with their Tesla vehicles as part of their protest, which saw the hunger strike last 24 hours.

After news of the hunger strike began to hit social media, Musk tweeted about fasting, writing: “On the advice of a good friend, I have been fasting regularly and feel healthier.”

While seemingly coincidental, some involved in the protest saw it as a “cruel subtweet” regarding their actions.

Spokesperson Erlend Mørch, 27, from Oslo, explains: “We hope to get Elon’s attention so that he will pay attention to his Norwegian customers.

“Customers who love the car and many who want to remain Tesla customers are plagued by endless repairs and an unresponsive support center in many cases.”

Speaking at an event to mark the start of the protest, Mr Mørch said: “Dear Tesla owners, the day has come.

“It is now that our voices will be heard. It is now that we reach our hands to the sky and hope that whoever looks down on us – with his satellites – will hear our prayers.’

The company has come under fire over the years for the quality of its Tesla vehicles. Pictured: Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Stavanger, Norway, on August 29

List of complaints from Tesla owners on hunger strike The car will not start in cold weather Door handles won’t open in cold weather Intense beeping sound Car won’t start in hot weather ‘Bubbles’ in chairs Loose front seat Trunk lid filled with rainwater Autopilot not working properly Internet is slow and not working as it should The windshield wipers don’t work (good enough) The car creaks when you pass speed bumps and other bumps in the road Decorative frames come loose The lights are not working properly The doors don’t work anymore Doors that open automatically The computer does not work Yellow borders around the screens Windows that don’t close completely Systems reset by themselves Charging issues Reduced power Rust issues on new cars (especially Model 3) Poor paint quality means the car needs to be repainted You were promised free charging for the entire life of the car, but the new charging stations do not fit in the car Lower battery life that Tesla claims Problems with the air conditioner Not all problems are solved when the car is serviced Tesla promises to contact you, but you don’t hear from them You have to wait a long time on the phone for Tesla to answer

The Tesla Hunger Strike website lists 29 alleged problems owners have had with Tesla cars. It states: ‘Norway has the most Teslas per capita in the world. But many customers are not satisfied.

Norway is by far the number 1 Tesla country in the world. We are the canary in the coal mine.

“We are a group of disgruntled Norwegian Tesla owners. We believe that if Elon Musk is made aware of our problems, he will solve the situation.”

Norway, with a population of 5.4 million, has the world’s highest share of electric vehicles, with Tesla being the bestseller.

Nearly two-thirds of Norway’s new sales in 2021 were electric cars, and the country aims to be the first to end sales of diesel and petrol cars.

The company has come under fire over the years for the quality of its Tesla vehicles.

Customers around the world have complained that the vegan leather upholstery has caused the seats and headrest to bubble.

Owners of the electric vehicles claim they have been told the bubbling is caused by the replacement leather reacting to lotions, hair sprays, hand sanitizers and other products used on the hair and skin.

Because the cars are exposed to heat, a chemical reaction with these products causes the vegan upholstery to expand.

Reports suggest that the reported defects are most prevalent on the headrest – costing hundreds of pounds to replace.

Tesla owners have also complained that the autopilot system is not working properly.

In July, a Munich court ordered Tesla to refund a customer most of the £97,312 ($112,884) she paid for a Model X SUV due to issues with the Autopilot feature.

A technical report showed that the vehicle did not reliably recognize obstacles such as the narrowing of a construction site and sometimes applied the brakes unnecessarily.

This could pose a ‘great danger’ in city centers and lead to collisions, the court ruled.

Tesla lawyers argued that Autopilot was not designed for city traffic, according to Der Spiegel, to which the court said it was not feasible for drivers to manually turn the feature on and off in different settings as it would distract from driving.

U.S. safety agencies are investigating Tesla’s Autopilot feature after reports of 16 crashes, including seven injury incidents and one death, involving Tesla vehicles in Autopilot that hit stationary first responders and road maintenance vehicles.

Tesla says Autopilot allows vehicles to automatically brake and steer within their lanes, but they are unable to drive themselves.

Musk said in March that Tesla is likely to launch a test version of its new “Full Self-Driving” software in Europe later this year, pending regulatory approval.

“It’s quite difficult to drive completely by yourself in Europe,” he told workers at the Berlin factory at the time, saying a lot of work needs to be done to deal with tricky driving situations in Europe, where roads vary greatly from country to country. .

In February, Tesla announced it was recalling nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their “Full Self-Driving” software allows them to drive through stop signs without coming to a complete stop.

The recall affects Model S sedans and X SUVs from 2016 to 2022, as well as Model 3 sedans from 2017 to 2022 and Model Y SUVs from 2020 to 2022.