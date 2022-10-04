Tesla owner trolled after boasting about car’s range – here’s why petrol drivers are NOT impressed

An electric car owner has shared the brutal reality of going on a road trip in his $72,000 car – taking a full day to drive from Sydney to Canberra and back again after repeatedly struggling to find places to charge it.

A video posted to TikTok by user Suthocam on June 10 showed the problems faced by EV drivers who do not have access to Tesla’s supercharge network.

Suthocam described his charging debacle after a round trip from Sydney to Canberra in a Hyundai IONIQ 5 using only third-party chargers.

“The car itself is a great road trip vehicle – it’s super roomy, great seats, great speakers and has a cool big sunroof,” said Suthocam.

An electric car driver shared his charging station trial, which included parking his vehicle halfway in a disabled car space to allow the wire to reach his car’s battery (pictured), on a drive from Sydney to Canberra

Suthocam said the $71,900 vehicle, with an estimated range of 450km, was capable of making the trip to Canberra on one charge, but he decided to give it a top-up which would allow him to drive the car around in the city once he was there.

His first stop was a charging station in Goulburn, 196 km from Sydney, where the only available port was out of service.

The NRMA ChargeFox charger screen informed the driver that the ‘station had failed’ and had not been fixed since the beginning of the year, despite an ‘estimated’ repair date of 14 January.

Suthocam waited until a working charger became available, then had to park halfway in a disabled parking space for the wire to reach his car’s battery – a scene he described as ‘just a bit sketchy’.

“Once we got going again, we made it…so worth it,” Suthocam said.

“It was beautiful in Canberra but we had to get back on the road so we had to find some chargers.”

The first charger the electric car driver found was located in a parking lot and was not working.

The Tesla wall chargers didn’t work with his Hyundai, and the other chargers that did work were often picked up by other cars.

“Finally we found a free charger (in an Ikea parking lot) in what felt like a really long time, but it was super slow,” Suthocam said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre) plans to introduce an electric car strategy that predicts 89 percent of new car sales will be electric by 2030

‘I didn’t want to wait four hours to get 100 percent, so I had to find a fast charger.’

Suthocam drove to a third charging station, but to his frustration it was blocked by a petrol van.

He then drove to a fourth charging port but was unable to locate it despite it being on the car’s map. He found a fifth, but it was used by a Tesla.

A sixth station was found, but to Suthocam’s dismay, it had the same speed as the Ikea parking lot charger.

“We ended up having to hop back in Goulburn, charge up there and then we finally got home,” Suthocam said.

The charging port added two and a half hours to Suthocam’s round trip — a drive that typically takes six to seven hours.

The video, which he captioned “we need more chargers tbh,” has garnered more than 190,000 views and nearly 700 comments.

“I love the idea of ​​electric cars but good lord I’d be mad if I had to spend 50 per cent of my day worrying about charging just to get to Canberra and back,” one user commented.

“You’ve convinced me to give it another two to three years before I consider getting the EV,” wrote another user.

‘Same problems in the UK. Until they fix the charging infrastructure, I’ll stick to dinosaur juice,’ chimed a third.

The Electric Vehicle Council (the national body representing Australia’s EV industry) reported an 85 percent increase in the number of ultra-fast charging stations across the country and a 29.6 percent increase in standard stations since August 2020.

However, drivers are reluctant to switch to plug-in cars as the country’s fast-charging port infrastructure has not caught up with demand.

In Australia, only 1.5 percent of cars sold are electric and plug-in hybrids, compared to 17 percent in the UK and 85 percent in Norway.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to introduce policies to increase the uptake of electric vehicles but will stop short of introducing a ban on petrol or diesel cars as part of his plan to tackle climate change.

Labor will introduce tax breaks to lower the price of electric cars and plug-in hybrids and predicts 89 percent of new car sales will be electric by 2030.

By making electric cars cheaper and more convenient, Mr Albanese hopes there will be 3.8 million on the road by 2030, with 15 per cent of all cars on the road by then being zero-emission.

Electric cars will be exempt from a five percent import tariff that would reduce the price of a $40,000 vehicle by $2,000.

The move would result in savings of up to $8700 for a $50,000 vehicle.

The tax reductions will be introduced on 1 July this year and will be reviewed in three years.

Labor will also invest $39.3 million, matched by the NRMA, to provide 117 fast charging stations on motorways across Australia.

This will provide charging stations at an average interval of 150km on major roads, enabling Australians to drive from Adelaide to Perth or Darwin to Broome in an electric car.