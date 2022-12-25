Tesla owner in Virginia has to cancel Christmas plans because his electric car won’t charge

A Tesla owner in Virginia had to cancel his Christmas plans with his son after his electric car failed to charge in the extreme cold that gripped the country.

Domenick Nati, 44, shared Business Insider how he plugged his Tesla S into a supercharger in Lynchburg on Friday when temperatures hovered below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

But as the hours passed, the charge percentage dropped as the temperature dropped, before the car stopped charging altogether.

He then tried again on Christmas Eve, but after a few hours of nothing happening, he decided to leave his car in the car park and take a lift home.

Without his car, Nati said, he wouldn’t be able to watch his son unwrap Christmas presents.

Nati, a local radio host, shared his frustrations with Business Insider on Sunday when he revealed he’s not the only Tesla owner struggling to charge his electric cars amid the arctic blast.

He said he went to a supercharger in town on Friday to charge the car for the holiday weekend. The car’s battery was at 40 percent at the time.

“Two hours passed and not much changed,” he told Insider. “It was very slow and the numbers got lower as the temperature dropped. Eventually it stopped charging altogether.”

He then said he tried to charge his Tesla S at home, but had no luck there either.

So he went out again on Christmas Eve and posted a video to TikTok of his efforts to charge the car.

“It’s 19 degrees outside, I still have 30 kilometers to go before the battery runs out,” Nati showed thousands of viewers.

He then explained that after encountering the same problem the day before, he was told to wait for the charger to warm up – so when he went to the supercharger on Saturday, he had his heating and climate on.

“There’s no way to charge this battery or let it warm up in the cold,” Nati told viewers.

It was then that Nati decided to document what happened when he tried to charge the Tesla S.

The TikTok showed that the supercharger displayed a message: “Battery is warming up – Please leave the charging cable plugged in.”

But the message remained the same for the next two hours as the remaining time increased from two hours and 25 minutes to three hours and 15 minutes.

Nati said he tried to contact Tesla for help, but got no response.

He was subsequently forced to cancel his Christmas plans and was upset that he would not be able to see his son open presents on Sunday morning.

But Nati said he’s not alone in experiencing this problem as the United States is experiencing its coldest Christmas on record.

“Since I posted the video, many people have said they have the same problem,” he said FOX Business on Sunday.

“Some of the fellow Tesla owners have even messaged me to see if I’ve found a solution,” Nati noted. “Unfortunately, my answer is no.”

The issue comes as bad news for US Tesla owners as low temperatures grip the United States.

At least 24 died in the arctic blast, BBC reports, with seven in hard-hit Buffalo, New York, where strong winds have hampered rescue efforts.

Other storm-related deaths were reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas and Colorado as more than 250,000 homes across the country were without power Sunday morning and blizzard warnings stretched from Canada to Texas.

Missouri was hardest hit by the cold, with temperatures there dropping as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit on Christmas Day.

The Tesla charging problem is just the latest problem facing the EV maker, which has seen its stock fall more than 65 percent over the year.

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk sold an additional 22 million Tesla shares, representing $3.58 billion in company stock.

He’s now sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, and much of the money will likely help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. He also sold nearly $22 billion worth of stock in 2021.

Meanwhile, falling stocks have bumped Musk from his status as the world’s richest person, with a net worth of $174 billion, according to Forbes. He was passed over by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault.

Investors have been chasing Tesla stock lately as Musk spends much of his time running Twitter, leading him to fear he was being distracted from the car company.

“It looks like Elon Musk spends 100 percent of the time on Twitter and you know, it might need more capital,” Infrastructure Capital Management’s Jay Hatfield said in November.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has posted very few tweets to Tesla, a practice that helped him gain traction with the platform.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Musk is now a villain in the eyes of Tesla investors. He said Tesla’s fundamentals remain sound, but its behavior with Twitter hurts the company’s brand.

“The overhang on Twitter is a growing nightmare with no one to blame but Musk,” Ives wrote in an email.

Musk had pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the Twitter acquisition, covering the $44 billion price tag and closing costs. Banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp, have committed to providing $13 billion in debt financing.

The billionaire had tried to walk away from the deal in May, claiming Twitter underestimated the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. This led to a series of lawsuits between the two parties, before Musk finally agreed to take over the company in October.

At the time, the company also saw their value drop, as its shares fell about 30 percent, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rising inflation and fears of a possible recession didn’t help and the company’s shares, which fell another 32 percent in the past month.