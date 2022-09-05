Tesla outsells the Toyota LandCruiser, Corolla and popular utes

An all-electric Tesla is now one of Australia’s most popular cars – better than the highly sought-after Toyota LandCruiser and fuel prices will rise again.

The Model 3 sedan, with a starting price of $63,900, was fourth in the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ August sales chart with 2,380 orders.

Electric vehicle sales are now at an all-time high in terms of monthly market share, with gasoline and diesel taxes doubling at the end of September, which could push fuel prices back above $2 a litre.

The Tesla Model 3 sold more than the new LandCruiser last month, which racked up 2,379 sales — with buyers now waiting up to two years for the latest 300-series model with a twin-turbo V6.

Australia’s best-selling cars in August 1. TOYOTA HILUX: 6,214 sales 2. FORD RANGER: 4,497 sales 3. TOYOTA RAV4: 2,482 sales 4. TESLA MODEL 3: 2,380 sales 5. TOYOTA LAND CRUISER: 2,379 sales 6. MAZDA CX-5: 2,325 sales 7. TOYOTA COROLLA: 2,115 sales 8. MITSUBISHI TRITON: 2,087 sales 9. HYUNDAI I30: 1975 sales 10. ISUZU UTE D-MAX: 1,928 sales Source: Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries

The Tesla also outsold the popular Mazda CX-5 SUV (2,325 sales) and the Toyota Corolla (2,115 sales), which was Australia’s most popular car in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

It also beat out popular models, including the Mitsubishi Triton (2,087 sales) and Isuzu D-Max (1,928 sales).

All-electric cars had a record 4.4 percent market share last month, with Elon Musk’s Tesla brand selling 3,397 EVs in August, including the Model 3, Model S and Model X.

One in ten new cars sold in Australia are now all-electric or hybrid, with state governments providing subsidies and stamp duty exemptions to entice buyers into zero- or low-emission cars.

The NSW government is offering $3,000 off stamp duty for EVs valued up to $68,750, making an entry-level Tesla Model 3 a tempting purchase.

Across all brands, EVs had a 2 percent market share from January to August, while the $46,990 MG ZS EV was the cheapest all-electric car in Australia.

New Zealand’s EV market share rose to 9 percent this year, up from 3 percent last year after it introduced $A4,000 in fines in April for those who bought petrol or diesel cars.

Tesla began providing quarterly sales data to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries in March, but has since provided the industry association with monthly figures.

Mainly available with diesel engines, Utes continued to be the bestsellers in August with the Toyota HiLux, Australia’s annual No. 1 since 2016, with 6,214 sales, compared to 4,497 sales for the first all-new Ford Ranger in a decade.

The Toyota RAV4, available as a petrol-electric hybrid, came in third with 2,482 sales.

Overall August sales were the best since August 2017, which, according to Tony Weber, president of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, was a sign that supply constraints, linked to computer chip shortages and Covid restrictions, were easing.

“This gives hope that vehicle supplies to the Australian market are starting to show signs of improvement,” he said.

Auto sales in August were 17.3 percent higher than in the same month in 2021.

95,256 vehicles were sold last month, bringing the total to date to 717,575.

More than half, or 52 percent, of those were SUVs, of which 375,036 were sold from January to August.

This happened before fuel taxes doubled again to 44.2 cents per liter from September 28, ending the six-month halving to 22.1 cents per liter introduced by former Liberal treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the March budget. .

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his treasurer Jim Chalmers have both ruled out an extension of the tax cut as government gross debt approaches $1 trillion.

“We have to make decisions based on what we can afford, and we have a trillion dollar debt from the Liberal Party,” Albanian told ABC Radio on Monday.

Toyota was Australia’s best-selling brand in August with 22.5 percent market share ahead of Mazda (9.3 percent), Mitsubishi (7.5 percent), Kia (7.4 percent), Hyundai (7.2 percent), Ford 5.4 percent), MG (4.3 percent), Isuzu Ute (3.4 percent), Subaru (3.2 percent), and Mercedes-Benz Cars (2.7 percent).

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Transport Minister Catherine King announced last month that new fuel efficiency standards will be introduced as part of a national electric vehicle strategy.

Under Labor’s plan, a low emissions target would apply to 75 percent of the Commonwealth government’s vehicle fleet by 2025, with that figure including purchases and leases.

Ministers also pledged to have electric vehicle charging stations at average intervals of every 150km on major roads, along with a national hydrogen highway refueling network.