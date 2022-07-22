Tesla opens its own exclusive lane at the US-Mexico border

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has its own town in Texas, and now Tesla has an exclusive border patrol lane between the Lone Star State and Nuevo León, Mexico to cut travel time for its suppliers.

The job was part of a deal with Tesla when the company moved its operations from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, on December 1, 2021. Musk said Tesla, which has been in Silicon Valley since 2003, had also outgrown its Fremont factory.

With the car manufacturers’ exclusive border access, the journey for its suppliers is reduced to just 10 minutes – during rush hour it can be more than 25 minutes.

And above the track, which sits between traditional border crossing booths, hangs a large green sign with ‘TESLA’ displayed as in the company’s iconic logo.

Tesla currently has six suppliers in Nuevo León, including APG Mexico and Taiwan-based EnFlex Corp. and QuantaComputer.

There is a large green sign above Tesla's roadway with the company's name in the iconic logo text

Ivan Rivas, the region’s economy minister, said: Bloomberg that Nuevo León will become a “hub for electromobility” and that he expects the EV industry to contribute between five and seven percent of investment in the state this year.

An image of the TESLA runway, first reported by Bloomberg, shows SUVs and not commercial trucks, suggesting other workers may also be using the dedicated border crossing.

Musk has previously expressed interest in building a Tesla factory in Mexico, according to: Electrekwho has obtained a recording of a meeting within the company.

Tesla’s lane is at border patrol between Texas and Nuevo León, Mexico to cut travel time for its suppliers

During the meeting, Musk said that Tesla has not yet chosen a location, but wants to build outside the US.

“We’re looking at locations, but we’re considering some options for locations wider in North America, including Canada and Mexico, and also in the US,” Musk said at the June meeting.

“The absolute priority is to get Giga Texas to volume production and it is difficult to get to volume production. Getting Texas into volume production is far more important than finding a new location, but we are looking…”

It was also revealed this week that Musk plans to expand the already massive Austin, Texas Gigafactory by doubling it from the 68 acres it currently occupies.

The Gigafactory Texas expansion was first reported by Austin Business Journal, and the effort is listed as a “manufacturing support area” — with filings showing Tesla is working through the approval process.

