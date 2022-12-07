Tesla Model 3 test drive issues: Couple stranded in rural Victoria because of charging cord

<!–

A couple’s rural road trip turned into a nightmare when they discovered their electric car didn’t have the correct cable for a charging station, leaving them stranded in rural Australia.

Sydney’s Bernadette and Stephen Janson hired a Tesla Model 3 for the recent six-day trip to Echuca in rural Victoria as a try-before-you-buy test drive.

But the pair ran into trouble on day three of the journey when, with eight miles of battery left, they found an electric vehicle charging station in the town of Leitchville on the NSW/Victoria border.

But things got worse when they realized their Tesla didn’t have the cord they needed and the station wasn’t working.

“Huge drama today, we had enough charge to drive to the next town of Cohuna where there’s a charger, only to find it’s not working,” Ms. Janson said in a video shared on TikTok.

“We spent three hours on the phone sparring with the rental car company, RACV and NRMA.”

Bernadette and Stephen Janson (pictured) rented an electric car to test buying one, but ended up stranded

The Tesla Model 3 (the same model in the photo) they rented did not have a special charging cable

Ms Janson said she eventually saw a tow truck that had stopped nearby and “scurried to grab the driver” but even he couldn’t help with the right cables or a way to charge the car.

“But he did say he knew a lady who lives in Cohuna with a Tesla, so we called her and she told us it would take about six hours to get enough charge to get back to Echuca,” she said.

“It’s 2pm now and we’ve been working on this since 7am, so frankly that’s not ideal.”

The problem was only resolved after the car rental company agreed to foot the bill for a tow truck lift to the nearest charging station, as the extra charging adapter they initially needed was not in their car.

“But we’ll have to extend our road trip for another day,” Ms. Janson said.

Ms Janson shared a video on social media detailing their drama and showing the car being towed (pictured)

Bernadette Janson and her husband were stranded because of the charges

The Jansons story will only become more common as Australians buy more and more electric vehicles and the government continues its path away from fossil fuels and towards ‘greener’ alternatives.

As of 2021, electric cars made up nearly 2 percent of new car sales, but this is expected to grow to 18 percent by 2030, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

Petrol-only cars will make up 24 percent of sales by that year, with the rest being hybrid petrol and electric vehicles made by companies like Toyota and Mazda.

One solution to the problem is market-style charging networks where drivers can access private charging stations across the country.

One Australian company already doing this is Chargehound, which bills itself as the ‘Airbnb of charging stations’.

“We already connect 200,000 drivers looking for a parking space through our other platform, Parkhound, so it made sense to extend that principle to charging facilities as well,” said CEO Mike Rosenbaum.

New technology platform Chargehound has launched in Australia in hopes of closing the gap for electric car owners who need to know where to get a charge

“For many inner-city residents who live in apartment blocks or shared houses, it is very difficult for them to access charging options.

“That’s the advantage of a peer-to-peer network: we’ll have the largest distributed network of electric vehicle chargers in the country.”

Some estimates put the number of public charging stations needed in Australia at 2.8 million by 2030, with only a few thousand currently being built.

Chargehound users pay for the temporary parking space including electricity and the owner of the site receives a commission.