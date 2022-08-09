Tesla in full self-driving mode appears to run over a child-sized mannequin in ‘test conditions’

January 22, 2018 in Culverstad: A Tesla Model S hit the back of a fire truck parked in an accident in Culver City around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 405 using the car’s Autopilot system. The Tesla, which was traveling at 105 km/h, suffered ‘considerable damage’ and the fire truck was taken out of service for bodywork work.

May 30, 2018 at Laguna Beach: Authorities said a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode crashed into a parked police cruiser in Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser during the crash. He said the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.

The police SUV ended up on a curb with its two wheels on the passenger side.

Dec 7, 2019 in Norwalk, CT: A 2018 Tesla Model 3 on Interstate 95 in Norwalk, Connecticut, using the Autopilot driver assistance system, ran into the back of a parked police car.

December 29, 2019 in Cloverdale, IN: A 2019 Tesla on Interstate 70 in Cloverdale, Indiana hit the back of a parked fire truck.

The Tesla driver, Derrick Monet, and his wife, Jenna Monet, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for immediate medical attention. Jenna eventually succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

June 30, 2020 in West Bridgewater, MA: A Weston, Massachusetts man driving a Tesla struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser that had stopped in the left lane of Route 24 in West Bridgewater. A trooper on the scene reported that the driver, Nicholas Ciarlone, faced a negligent driving warrant and was arraigned in September 2020.

July 15, 2020 in Conchise County, AZ: A Tesla Model S hit an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol car, causing the patrol car to hit the back of an ambulance at the site of a previous car accident. No one was seriously injured, but the Tesla driver was taken to hospital for injuries.

August 26, 2020 in Charlotte, NC: A Tesla driver watching a movie crashed into an emergency vehicle of the Nash County Sherriff’s Office in Charlotte, North Carolina on US 64 west.

The driver, Devainder Goli, of Raleigh, was charged with breaking the relocation law and watching television while driving a vehicle.

February 27, 2021 in Montgomery County, TX: The driver of a Tesla was on the back of a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, Texas. Five emergency services were injured in the accident, which happened at around 1:15 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway near East River Road.

The Tesla driver was not injured, but was arrested on a DWI charge.

March 17, 2021 in Lansing, Michigan: A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Michigan State Police car. Lansing Post troopers had been investigating a car and deer accident around 1:12 a.m. on I-96 near Waverly Rd in Eaton County.

During the investigation into the crash, a Tesla running on autopilot hit the patrol car, which had its emergency lighting.

Neither the driver of the Tesla – a 22-year-old man from Lansing – nor the troopers were injured at the scene. Police issued a subpoena to the unknown man for not moving and driving while his driver’s license was recovered.

May 15, 2021 in Arlington, Washington: A Tesla driving in Arlington, Washington struck a police vehicle causing “significant damage” to the police car.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

May 19, 2021 in Miami, Florida: Three people were hospitalized after a Tesla hit a parked Miami-Dade County Department Transportation Road Ranger truck that was blocking the left lane of I-95 to help clear the debris from a previous crash.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, if not life-threatening, injuries.

July 10, 2021 in San Diego: A woman drove her Tesla onto a stretch of Highway 56 that was closed to investigate a previous fatal accident. That saw her Tesla collide with a parked, unoccupied highway cruiser.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and her passenger was injured.

August 28, 2021 in Orlando: A Tesla Model 3 hit a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser that had stopped to help a broken down car. The 27-year-old driver and his passenger both suffered minor injuries. The officer was not injured.